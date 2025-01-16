Jeddah: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has been honored with a prestigious award at The Aviation Challenge (TAC) 2024 for Greatest Progress in Adoption of TAC Solutions.

Presented at a ceremony during TAC 2024 Connect Event hosted by Saudia in Jeddah, this recognition highlights Saudia's efforts to implement and scale innovative sustainability solutions across its operations.

Organized by SkyTeam, The Aviation Challenge aims to reshape aviation's future by encouraging airlines worldwide to adopt sustainable practices across their operations. This year's challenge focused on scaling innovations and embedding sustainability into broader business practices.

Saudia’s participation in this challenge reflects its strategic vision for promoting sustainability as outlined in Saudi Vision 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), underscoring its dedication to achieving net-zero targets through industry-wide collaboration.

"We are honored to receive this prestigious award," said Maryam Telmesani, Vice President of Sustainability at Saudia Group. "Our holistic approach to innovation aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 and the global sustainability standards. At Saudia, we firmly believe that sustainability is a collective responsibility; by partnering with SkyTeam and its members, we are pioneering new benchmarks for sustainable aviation and contributing positively towards greener travel initiatives worldwide."

In 2023, Saudia participated in the same challenge which was previously known as The Sustainable Flight Challenge (TSFC), where it won “Most Innovative Ground Operations” and “Best Employee Engagement and Collaboration.”

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleets, with 144 aircraft. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently awarded the "World Class Airline 2025" for the fourth consecutive year at The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ awards. Saudia has also advanced 11 places in the Skytrax airlines ranking of the World Best Airlines 2023. The Airline also ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by Cirium.

For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com