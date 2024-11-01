Jeddah: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has announced a promotional discount of 25% for travel from all domestic destinations to King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and AlUla International Airport. This initiative, in partnership with the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), aims to enhance efforts to attract visitors and promote domestic tourism across the Kingdom. It reflects Saudia's commitment to providing promotional offers to increase guest satisfaction and enrich their travel experience.

Saudia guests can take advantage of this offer through the airlines’ website and digital channels using the promo code “WINTER”, with bookings open from October 31 to November 2 for travel between November 18 to December 31, 2024. The discount applies to round-trip travel in Guest Class, with a minimum stay of two nights.

Visitors to the Kingdom’s capital, Riyadh, can experience the excitement of Riyadh Season 2024, a global event where Saudia serves as the Platinum and Official Airline Partner. Meanwhile, AlUla offers visitors a diverse range of historical, cultural, and natural attractions for visitors of all ages.

Saudia’s fleet currently consists of 144 aircraft, with its digital services undergoing continuous enhancements to streamline airport procedures and save guests time and effort. In addition, the airline is elevating its in-flight services, with expanded meal options and a variety of audio-visual entertainment to cater to diverse guest preferences.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet, with 144 aircraft. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently awarded the "World Class Airline 2025" for the fourth consecutive year at The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ awards. Saudia has also advanced 11 places in the Skytrax airlines ranking of the World Best Airlines 2023. The Airline also ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by Cirium.

For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com