Saudia Group announced its participation in Egypt International Airshow 2024, held from September 3 to 5 at the El Alamein International Airport. The event will be attended by global companies, industry experts, and influencers in the aviation sector.

During the Airshow, Saudia Group’s stand will feature the participation of its Strategic Business Units, Saudia Technic and Saudia Academy, showcasing their latest services in aircraft maintenance and advanced aviation training.

Saudia Technic offers comprehensive aircraft maintenance and repair services to regional and global clients through a network of more than 100 locations worldwide. By 2025, with the full operation of its MRO village, Saudia Technic will provide an ideal environment for global companies to establish branches and offer advanced services within its facilities.

Meanwhile, Saudia Academy, a leader in advanced aviation training in the MENA region, operates 22 fixed and mobile simulators. The quality and efficiency of its training programs are further enhanced by accreditations from global organizations and manufacturers, enabling the Academy to offer various types of training to serve local and regional clients.

Saudia Group’s stand is expected to witness the signing of several agreements by its subsidiaries, aimed at expanding partnerships and increasing their client base in alignment with the Group’s expertise and capabilities in maintenance and training services. This will contribute to enhancing the Kingdom’s position as a leader in the aviation sector, a key objective of Saudi Vision 2030.

Additionally, the Group intends to leverage the event to hold individual meetings and discussions with various manufacturers and industry partners, laying the groundwork for future collaborations.

The Egypt International Airshow 2024 will gather global airlines, aircraft manufacturers, electronics suppliers, and aviation research and development organizations. Visitors will also enjoy daily air shows featuring both civilian and military aircraft.

About Saudia Group

Saudia Group is one of the largest aviation conglomerates in the MENA region. The Group drives industry development with its 12 strategic business units, and offers world-class air transport, cargo services, ground services, logistics, maintenance, catering, private aviation, real estate, training, and medical services.

The mission of Saudia Group is to inspire people to go beyond borders with a purpose that is rooted in unlocking human potential and connecting the world in ways never thought possible. The group is committed to reshaping the aviation ecosystem in the MENA region and beyond, by embracing innovation and a customer-centric approach.

