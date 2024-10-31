Jeddah, Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, announced its win as the World Class Airline 2025 for the fourth consecutive year at the APEX WORLD CLASS™ Awards. This remarkable achievement further solidifies Saudia’s position as a leading carrier.

APEX WORLD CLASS™ by YATES+ award recognizes excellence in safety, sustainability, and well-being, reflecting the evolving priorities of today's travelers and addresses key focus areas within the airline industry.

Mr. Rossen Dimitrov, Chief Guest Experience Officer at Saudia, commented: “We are redefining what it means to deliver a world-class guest experience at Saudia, blending authentic Saudi hospitality with groundbreaking advancements in travel. This award is a testament to our commitment to elevating every touchpoint of the guest journey, driven by insights and a pursuit of excellence. From the moment our guests step on board to their destination arrival, they encounter the best in comfort and innovation—each experience meticulously crafted to anticipate and exceed expectations. Guided by the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, we are enhancing the guest experience and pioneering a new era in global aviation, setting benchmarks that will inspire the industry worldwide.”

Dr. Joe Leader, APEX Group CEO, said: "Saudia continues its remarkable ascent, once again earning APEX World Class recognition and setting new standards in global aviation. With a record-breaking 24% increase in international passenger traffic in 2024, Saudia has demonstrated a relentless dedication to elevating the guest experience. The airline's transformation centres on an exceptional overhaul of the guest journey—from reimagined cabin interiors to state-of-the-art digital enhancements and seamless connectivity. This award-winning focus on guest experience reflects Saudia’s unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and operational excellence, solidifying its position as a paragon of APEX World Class by YATES+."

Saudia is dedicated to continuous innovation and service enhancement, aiming to double its fleet of 144 aircraft to connect the Kingdom with over 100 global destinations. The national flag carrier offers exceptional air services, blending warm Saudi hospitality with diverse, multilingual in-flight entertainment to suit all guest preferences.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet, with 144 aircraft. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently awarded the "World Class Airline 2025" for the fourth consecutive year at The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ awards. Saudia has also advanced 11 places in the Skytrax airlines ranking of the World Best Airlines 2023. The Airline also ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by Cirium.

For more information on Saudia, please visit www.Saudia.com