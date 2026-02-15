Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Saudia Cargo, the Middle East’s leading air cargo carrier, has unveiled its 2025 performance, demonstrating qualitative growth underpinned by disciplined operations and strategic network expansion, reinforcing its role as a key enabler of international trade and global supply chains.

The company successfully transported a total cargo volume of 573K tonnes across approximately 4K flights. Highlighting its commitment to customer satisfaction and operational excellence, the company also reported 15K tonnes in total exports, achieved a Net Promoter Score of 57, and maintained On-time Performance above 90%. This reflects the company's strategic focus on handling high-value and sensitive products with efficiency and reliability.

The year also witnessed a series of strategic partnerships that strengthened Saudia Cargo's local and international presence. These included agreements with the Saudi Tourism Authority and the Al-Ahsa Development Authority to support national development. Internationally, partnerships were formed with China Cargo Airlines and China's Henan Group to enhance connectivity between Asia and Europe via Zhengzhou and Riyadh.

To further bolster operational capabilities, the company entered into a strategic agreement with ASL Aviation for the lease of two modern Airbus A330-300F freighter aircraft. These aircraft are scheduled for delivery and operation in 2026 to support the logistics connectivity network, increase air cargo capacity, and provide logistics solutions that meet customer aspirations worldwide. The company also strengthened its operational network by launching permanent cargo destinations to Zhengzhou (CGO) in China and Milan (MXP) in Italy.

In a strategic move and as an embodiment of accelerated growth plans, the company announced last June the launch of a new entity, “Saudia Cargo Global”, in partnership with TAM Group, headquartered in Hong Kong. This is a strong indication to enhance the national carrier's presence in the Asian market, which is one of the world's most vibrant commercial environments.

Saudia Cargo's commitment to operational excellence, digital innovation, and sustainability received widespread recognition throughout 2025. The company was honored with awards for Operational Excellence, Digital Transformation, and Corporate Social Responsibility. It also earned the title of Best E-Commerce Carrier (Middle East) for 2025, reflecting its focus on long-term sustainable value.

The company elevated its quality standards by obtaining IATA CEIV Fresh certification for the handling of perishable goods. It also secured four new ISO certifications, bringing its total to six international certifications. Active participation in international logistics exhibitions and national initiatives supporting Saudi Vision 2030 further contributed to strengthening partnerships and exploring promising growth opportunities in global markets.

About Saudia Cargo:

Saudia Cargo stands as a leading national cargo carrier, headquartered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Leveraging the strategic advantage of the country's location, it serves as a highly efficient aerial bridge connecting the East and the West, seamlessly bridging continents. Our extensive reach encompasses approximately 100 airport destinations and 250 customer destinations across four continents, establishing us as a pivotal player in the global air cargo industry.

With a legacy spanning over seven decades and a commitment to a 'human-first' approach, Saudia Cargo has consistently upheld its esteemed reputation as one of the world's most dynamic cargo carriers. This reputation is underpinned by a rich history of innovation and resilience.

Our robust alliance with SkyTeam Cargo, the world's largest consortium of air cargo carriers, connects us to an impressive network of 150 freighter destinations in addition to nearly 800 passenger destinations worldwide.

Saudia Cargo's access to a modern fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft expedites the transportation of diverse cargo types, including e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, high-value shipments, hazardous materials, and perishables. The company's enduring dedication to humanity, reliability, and agility has been instrumental in driving its remarkable growth trajectory, which continues to expand significantly.

