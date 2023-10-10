Saudia Cargo, a leading air cargo carrier, has achieved the prestigious title of Best Air Cargo Carrier in the Middle East at the acclaimed Asian Freight, Logistics, and Supply Chain (AFLAS) Awards hosted by Asia Cargo News. This remarkable achievement stands as a testament to the company’s pursuit of excellence and its undisputed leadership in the air cargo domain.

Saudia Cargo's triumphant win at the AFLAS Awards celebrates its remarkable achievements across a range of significant areas. In fact, Saudia Cargo has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to expansion, particularly in the dynamic Asian market. With a keen focus on intensifying flight frequencies to the Far East, optimizing routes, and strategically positioning itself to handle a diverse array of products.

The company’s passion for customer service and product innovation shines through its strategic partnerships for transporting cutting-edge temperature-controlled containers and sustainable cargo solutions. Leveraging advanced technology, and an unwavering commitment to safety and security underscore the company's dedication to delivering top-notch service at competitive costs. Additionally, the company's rapid embrace of digitization and transformational business approaches ensures the uninterrupted flow of supply chain operations.

Teddy Zebitz, CEO of Saudia Cargo, expressed profound gratitude, remarking, "This recognition reaffirms our unshakable commitment to delivering top-tier services, a culture of innovation, seamless customer relationship management, reliability, and our position as a trailblazer in the air cargo industry. It's a testament to the hard work and commitment of our team. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all valued partners and clients for their steadfast support throughout this extraordinary journey.”

Vikram Vohra, Saudia Cargo's Regional Director Asia Pacific, added, "Our success is not only a recognition of our past achievements but also a reflection of our commitment to shaping the future of air cargo through innovation, sustainability, and outstanding service. We are acquiring new freighter aircraft in light of a rapid growth in e-commerce resulting from the agreement reached between Saudia Cargo and Cainiao. We look forward to further widening our route network for e-commerce across Asia and Europe."

Capitalizing on Saudi Arabia's strategic geographical location that bridges the East and West, Saudia Cargo has solidified its position as a market leader. Further, it’s alliance with SkyTeam Cargo granting access to an extensive network of 150 freighter destinations in addition to nearly 800 passenger destinations worldwide which significantly enhances capacity, expands destination options, and improves connectivity, seamlessly aligning with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to diversify the nation's economy.

About Saudia Cargo:

Saudia Cargo stands as a leading national cargo carrier, headquartered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Leveraging the strategic advantage of the country's location, it serves as a highly efficient aerial bridge connecting the East and the West, seamlessly bridging continents. Our extensive reach encompasses approximately 100 airport destinations and 250 customer destinations across four continents, establishing us as a pivotal player in the global air cargo industry.

With a legacy spanning over seven decades and a commitment to a 'human-first' approach, Saudia Cargo has consistently upheld its esteemed reputation as one of the world's most dynamic cargo carriers. This reputation is underpinned by a rich history of innovation and resilience.

Our robust alliance with SkyTeam Cargo, the world's largest consortium of air cargo carriers, connects us to an impressive network of 150 freighter destinations in addition to nearly 800 passenger destinations worldwide.

Saudia Cargo's access to a modern fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft expedites the transportation of diverse cargo types, including e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, high-value shipments, hazardous materials, and perishables. The company's enduring dedication to humanity, reliability, and agility has been instrumental in driving its remarkable growth trajectory, which continues to expand significantly.

For further information, please visit saudiacargo.com.