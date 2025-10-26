Saudia Cargo, the leading air cargo carrier in the Middle East, has been recognized as the “Best E-Commerce Carrier of the Year – Middle East” for the third consecutive time at the prestigious 2025 Payload Asia Awards. This momentous achievement reaffirms the company’s unrivaled leadership in e-commerce logistics and its pivotal role in facilitating seamless global movement of online shipments across the region, significantly contributing to the Kingdom's logistics ambitions within Saudi Vision 2030.

Saudia Cargo's win stems from a comprehensive strategy focused on aggressive market development. This includes a strong emphasis on the Far East, where weekly e-commerce capacity from Hong Kong is around 1,200 to 1,500 tons, and routes to China have doubled. The strategic move into Shenzhen, China, directly targets one of the most lucrative e-commerce markets. Further solidifying its market presence, the launch of 'Saudia Cargo Global' in Hong Kong, a joint venture with TAM Group, serves as a dynamic command center to enhance commercial reach and service capabilities for the Middle East's trade with Greater China, APAC, and beyond.

Strategic collaborations with major global e-commerce platforms such as Cainiao, Shein, Alibaba, Temu, and TikTok have significantly diversified Saudia Cargo's service portfolio. This is complemented by an unrivaled customer experience, driven by advanced digital solutions, including a state-of-the-art customer portal and a robust Net Promoter Score (NPS) of +56.

Operationally, Saudia Cargo's collaboration at Cainiao’s Liege eHub optimizes logistics processes, achieving a blazing-fast 3-hour e-commerce transit and truck handling in under 90 minutes. Coupled with an impressive 92% On-Time Performance (OTP), this ensures unmatched cost-effectiveness and predictable supply chains. This comprehensive approach resulted in a staggering 20% increase in e-commerce volumes last year, solidifying Saudia Cargo's indispensable role as a pivotal enabler of the Middle East’s digital economy and a leader in specialized cargo.

About Saudia Cargo:

Saudia Cargo stands as a leading national cargo carrier, headquartered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Leveraging the strategic advantage of the country's location, it serves as a highly efficient aerial bridge connecting the East and the West, seamlessly bridging continents. Our extensive reach encompasses approximately 100 airport destinations and 250 customer destinations across four continents, establishing us as a pivotal player in the global air cargo industry.

With a legacy spanning over seven decades and a commitment to a 'human-first' approach, Saudia Cargo has consistently upheld its esteemed reputation as one of the world's most dynamic cargo carriers. This reputation is underpinned by a rich history of innovation and resilience.

Our robust alliance with SkyTeam Cargo, the world's largest consortium of air cargo carriers, connects us to an impressive network of 150 freighter destinations in addition to nearly 800 passenger destinations worldwide.

Saudia Cargo's access to a modern fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft expedites the transportation of diverse cargo types, including e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, high-value shipments, hazardous materials, and perishables. The company's enduring dedication to humanity, reliability, and agility has been instrumental in driving its remarkable growth trajectory, which continues to expand significantly.

For further information, please visit saudiacargo.com.

For Saudia Cargo media inquiries please contact:

Fahad Alzahrani

Saudi Airlines Cargo Company

Manager PR & External Communication

Email: falzahrani@saudiacargo.com

Reem AlTajer

Burson

Reem.Tajer@bursonglobal.com