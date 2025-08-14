Saudia Cargo, a leading global cargo carrier, today announced the addition of an Airbus A330-300P2F cargo aircraft, MSN 1272, to their fleet under a wet lease agreement with ASL Aviation Holdings, a global aviation services company. This strategic expansion underscores both companies' commitment to strengthening global air cargo capabilities and connectivity.

The aircraft arrived at Shannon Airport (SNN) in mid-June following P2F conversion, where it was painted in the Saudia cargo livery. Formerly registered as N810CM the aircraft will operate for ASL Airlines Ireland as EI-LKD.

This is the first of two aircraft under this wet lease agreement. The initial A330-300P2F is expected to begin service with ASL Airlines Ireland in September 2025 before being delivered to Saudia Cargo in the fourth quarter. The second aircraft is also scheduled to arrive in Q4. This ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance) lease agreement includes comprehensive operational support, such as dedicated crews, a robust maintenance program, and insurance.

The introduction of this aircraft marks the return of the A330F type to ASL Airlines Ireland’s operated fleet. The aircraft will join the airline’s global fleet, providing air cargo services on an extensive network of more than 50 regular destinations across Europe, North America, and Asia, supported by a fleet of 40 aircraft.

The A330-300P2F will complement ASL Airlines Ireland’s existing fleet of B737 and ATR72 freighters, offering cost-efficient new opportunities to air cargo customers in global markets. With its capability to move both express parcels and larger cargo, the aircraft can cover distances of up to 6,850 kilometers (3,700 nautical miles) and carry up to 62 tonnes (115,808 pounds) of revenue payload, with 26 pallets available on the main deck and a further 11 pallets (32 LD3) available in the lower hold.

Eng.Loay Mashabi, CEO and Managing Director of Saudia Cargo, said: "Expanding our capacity and global reach is a strategic imperative for Saudia Cargo, ensuring uninterrupted supply chains for our customers. The integration of this A330-300P2F, in partnership with ASL Aviation Holdings, will significantly support our network capabilities, enabling us to connect markets with greater agility and efficiency. This pivotal addition directly supports our vision to solidify our position as a leading global air cargo carrier and solidifies the Kingdom’s role as a global logistics hub."

Mr.Dave Andrew, Chief Executive of ASL Aviation Holdings, said, “We are delighted to partner with Saudia Cargo to welcome an A330-300P2F to the ASL fleet. This partnership is a positive statement for ASL as we continue to strengthen and grow. The new A330-300P2F aircraft is ideal for Saudia Cargo's express shipping and e-commerce services, providing a flexible solution to meet the diverse shipping needs of its customers and deliver reliable, high-quality cargo services."

About Saudia Cargo:

Saudia Cargo stands as a leading national cargo carrier, headquartered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Leveraging the strategic advantage of the country's location, it serves as a highly efficient aerial bridge connecting the East and the West, seamlessly bridging continents. Our extensive reach encompasses approximately 100 airport destinations and 250 customer destinations across four continents, establishing us as a pivotal player in the global air cargo industry.

With a legacy spanning over seven decades and a commitment to a 'human-first' approach, Saudia Cargo has consistently upheld its esteemed reputation as one of the world's most dynamic cargo carriers. This reputation is underpinned by a rich history of innovation and resilience.

Our robust alliance with SkyTeam Cargo, the world's largest consortium of air cargo carriers, connects us to an impressive network of 150 freighter destinations in addition to nearly 800 passenger destinations worldwide.

Saudia Cargo's access to a modern fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft expedites the transportation of diverse cargo types, including e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, high-value shipments, hazardous materials, and perishables. The company's enduring dedication to humanity, reliability, and agility has been instrumental in driving its remarkable growth trajectory, which continues to expand significantly.

For further information, please visit saudiacargo.com.

About ASL Aviation Holdings:

ASL Aviation Holdings, a global aviation services company with five airlines based in Europe and Australia and three associate and joint-venture airlines in South Africa and Asia. ASL is a world leader in ACMI airline operations, and both scheduled and charter cargo and passenger services.

Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, ASL’s airlines include ASL Airlines Ireland, ASL Airlines Belgium, ASL Airlines France and ASL Airlines United Kingdom in Europe and ASL Airlines Australia, formerly known as Pionair.

ASL also has an associate low-cost passenger airline, FlySafair, in South Africa and joint venture cargo airlines K-Mile Asia in Thailand and Quikjet Airlines in India.

ASL Aviation Holdings airlines operate cargo services for the world’s leading express parcel integrators and eCommerce retailers. Group airlines also operate scheduled and charter cargo and services under its own airline brands on domestic, international, and intercontinental routes in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, North America and Africa.

ASL has a global team of 3,000 people of 51 nationalities. The Group has a fleet of 150 aircraft that includes seven aircraft types ranging from the turbo-prop ATR 72 to the Boeing 747.

For more information, visit www.aslaviationholdings.com