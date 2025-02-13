Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Saudia, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's national flag carrier, has announced a strategic partnership with Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG), the largest integrated media group in the Middle East and North Africa. This collaboration aims to offer a selection of the group's curated and premium content, including original productions, exclusive documentaries, and cultural and entertainment programs tailored for guests worldwide, to Saudia's BEYOND in-flight entertainment system.

The partnership reflects Saudia's dedication to showcasing local and Arabic content in line with its new era of elevating guest experience.

Guests will have access to a diverse range of high-quality Arabic content from the multi-award-winning Asharq News Network which includes Asharq News, Asharq Discovery – a partnership between SRMG and Warner Bros. Discovery, and Asharq Documentary.

The handpicked content is designed to engage and inform, and spans a diverse range of genres, including: 'Basma', 'Modon Al Shawar' al Khelfeya', 'Fann Al Amara', 'Diet Master', 'Food Tales,' 'Test Drive Riyadh,' 'Indian Dream', and 'Sam Altman'.

Khaled Tash, Chief Marketing Officer of Saudia Group, stated: "The Asharq network's content represents a significant enhancement to our in-flight entertainment system, which now offers over 5,000 hours of programming carefully curated for diverse guest demographics and available in more than 16 languages. Our primary goal is to champion local and Arabic content, enhancing guests’ overall in-flight experience."

Bassil Almouallimi, SRMG’s Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer, said: "Our partnership with Saudia reflects SRMG's commitment to delivering innovative and enriching content to audiences worldwide. With Saudi Arabia's air traffic reaching approximately 128 million passengers in 2024 - an increase of 15% year-on-year, this collaboration ensures that Saudia guests stay informed, engaged, and connected to the stories shaping our region and the world."

BEYOND, Saudia's innovative in-flight entertainment system, provides a rich interactive experience with multiple language options and subtitles, ensuring an engaging journey for guests worldwide.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently recognized as the World’s Most Improved Airline 2024 by Skytrax, marking the third time it has received this accolade, alongside 14 other distinguished awards. Saudia has also been awarded the "World Class Airline 2024" for the third consecutive year at The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ awards. Additionally, also ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by Cirium.

For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com

ABOUT SRMG

SRMG is the largest global integrated media group from the Middle East. With a 50+ -year legacy responsible for many regional firsts, SRMG has built a portfolio of over 30 outlets – including Asharq Al-Awsat, Asharq Network which includes Asharq News and Asharq Business with Bloomberg, Arab News, Independent Arabia, Sayidaty and Hia – which bring quality news and information to an audience of millions across four continents and in seven languages. Through its network, SRMG provides access to today’s biggest stories, boldest ideas and brightest minds – helping people understand their world better.

A champion of regional creativity, ideas and innovation, SRMG has now expanded beyond media - diversifying its business to include book publishing, events and experiences, research and advisory, content production and more. Leveraging its experience and knowledge of the region - and supported by global talent and partners - SRMG aims to unlock the possibilities of the future.

For more information, please visit: https://www.srmg.com/en/home