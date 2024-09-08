Jeddah: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, announced a new partnership with AlUla Club Company, to provide exclusive travel benefits for the company’s employees and affiliates.

Signed by Mr. Wail Basaffar, Assistant Vice President of KSA Sales at Saudia, and Mr. Waleed Muath, Chief Executive Officer of AlUla Club Company, the agreement will offer special discounts and rates on domestic and international flights with Saudia, further enhancing AlUla Club Company employees’ travel experiences.

Saudia has been at the forefront of showcasing Al-Ula’s heritage and tourism through several high-profile initiatives, and this partnership builds on a rich history of collaboration between Saudia and the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU).

Recently, Alula FM became the first radio station to be featured on Saudia’s In-flight entertainment system. The airlines has also played a key role in sponsoring AlUla Skies Festival in 2022 and 2023, which included a diverse range of sky activities such as hot air ballooning and drone displays, attracting a wider audience to the region.

Additionally, Saudia sponsored the Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo tournament in 2022, highlighting Al Ula’s cultural vibrancy.

Earlier milestones included the 2021 launch of the “Museum in the Sky,” a first of its kind flight experience that showcased Al-Ula’s archaeological treasures. Saudia was also the first airline to introduce seasonal flights to AlUla in 2019, solidifying its highlighting its continued dedication to enhancing the region’s growth.

Wail Basaffar said: “This partnership not only reflects Saudia’s commitment to expanding our network of collaborations but also builds on our long-standing relationship with RCU. As we continue to grow our fleet and enhance our travel services, we are excited to offer exclusive benefits to AlUla Club Company employees and further strengthen our enduring ties with the region."

Waleed Muath stated: “This agreement underscores AlUla Club Company dedication to providing exceptional services to its employees and represents a significant step in deepening our long-standing partnership with Saudia.”

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently recognized as the World’s Most Improved Airline 2024 by Skytrax, marking the third time it has received this accolade, alongside 14 other distinguished awards. Saudia has also been awarded the "World Class Airline 2024" for the third consecutive year at The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ awards. Additionally, also ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by Cirium.

For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com