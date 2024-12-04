Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Venture Capital (SVC) announces an investment in Aliph Fund I, a GCC-focused growth fund from Aliph Capital, a GCC-based private equity fund manager.

Aliph Fund I invests in mid-market companies across Saudi Arabia and the GCC with an active ownership model focused on value creation and tech enablement.

Dr. Nabeel Koshak, CEO and Board Member at SVC commented: “Our investment in the private equity fund by Aliph Capital is part of SVC’s Investment in Funds Program, in alignment with our strategy to support funds that invest in Saudi-based SMEs with growth potential.”

Huda Al-Lawati, Founder and CEO at Aliph Capital said: “We are honored to welcome SVC as an investor in Aliph Fund I. The GCC’s SMEs represent fantastic opportunities to create investor value and drive economic growth; particularly when supported by active, hands-on, management with a clear strategy of digitization and technology enablement.”

About SVC

SVC is an investment company established in 2018. It is a subsidiary of the SME Bank, part of the National Development Fund. SVC aims to stimulate and sustain financing for startups and SMEs from pre-Seed to pre-IPO through investment in funds and direct investment in startups and SMEs. Further information is available at www.svc.com.sa.

About Aliph Capital

Established in 2021, Aliph Capital is an ADGM based private equity fund manager focused on mid-market and emerging high-growth enterprises in the GCC. Aliph aims to provide growth capital to attractive companies across the GCC with an active ownership model focused on growth, sustainability and bridging the old and new economy gap through digitization and tech enablement. Aliph invests in businesses which create positive economic, social, and environmental impact for GCC nations, while generating attractive returns.

For more information, visit aliph.capital or write to info@aliph.capital.

Media Contact

Company Name: Saudi Venture Capital (SVC)

Contact Person: Dr. Osamah Alamri

Email: oalamri@svc.com.sa

Company Name: Aliph Capital

Contact Person: Ben Rothschild

Email: aliph@thoburns.com