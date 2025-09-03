New licence positions AESG to safeguard over SAR 262 billion in Saudi Arabia’s projects across 12 main sectors, including petroleum and industrial facilities.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The Saudi Ministry of Interior (MoI) represented by the Supreme Authority for Industrial Security (SAIS), formerly known as the High Commission for Industrial Security (HCIS), has awarded AESG a licence to provide Fire and Life Safety (FLS) consultancy services across key industrial and infrastructure sectors, making it among the first international consultancies to achieve this accreditation. The approval positions AESG to play a pivotal role in ensuring compliance with SAIS Safety and Fire (SAF) directives across flagship Vision 2030 projects. These include planned nuclear power plants, vital electricity and water initiatives, large-scale manufacturing and petrochemical facilities, chemical, gas and mining sectors, as well as critical infrastructure such as railways, telecommunications, and ports.

Eng. Ali bin Mohammed Al-Zahrani, Governor of the Supreme Authority for Industrial Security (SAIS), said: “The safety of facilities and their workers, and ensuring the continuity of operations, is an investment in the future and an added value to achieve sustainability and the success of national business systems. By establishing strong legislation built on the best local standards, experiences, and forward-looking global practices, we can ensure that security and safety remain central to the Kingdom’s industrial and infrastructure development.”

To date, AESG has helped safeguard over SAR 30 billion worth of built assets, including iconic projects such as NEOM, the Red Sea International Airport, projects in the Diriyah Gate district, and more, representing millions of square metres of facilities in the country. With the SAIS licence now in place, AESG is well positioned to contribute to the more than SAR 262 billion being invested annually in Saudi industrial and infrastructure projects.

AESG’s scope of services under the licence will encompass the full breadth of FLS consultancy, from SAIS SAF directives compliance guidance to the delivery of practical, high-impact solutions designed to be simple, effective, and achievable. This will include supporting Saudi Public and Private sectors in meeting SAIS requirements, ensuring safety and resilience remain at the forefront of the Kingdom’s infrastructure boom.

Saeed Al Abbar, CEO at AESG, said, “Through commendable vision, SAIS is setting a new benchmark for Fire and Life Safety not just in the Kingdom, but for the wider region. We are proud to have worked closely with the authority, meeting every requirement of its rigorous licensing process. This achievement reflects AESG’s unique ability to combine the depth of regional understanding from our Middle East roots with the breadth of expertise from our expansive global operations. It underscores our commitment to bringing world-class safety standards to Saudi Arabia at a time of unprecedented growth.”

The company’s investment in talent is central to its growth strategy in the Kingdom. Among its most notable recent hires is Steve Apter, former Deputy Chief of the London Fire Brigade, who brings over three decades of international leadership in fire safety, including work on several Saudi Giga projects. In parallel, AESG is expanding its Fire and Life Safety service offerings to comply with the Saudi Civil Defence’s new mandate for licensed private fire and rescue teams—an initiative driven by the Kingdom’s privatisation policies and the 2021 Privatisation Law, which emphasises private-sector involvement in delivering services to Giga projects and the wider market. With the licence in place, AESG aims to grow its Saudi team by more than 25% while remaining on track to achieve its business goal of 40% growth in the Kingdom this year.

Abdullah Faza, Director – Fire and Life Safety, Middle East at AESG, said, “This licence unlocks significant opportunities to support the Kingdom’s most strategic projects, from power generation to industrial manufacturing sectors. At AESG, we take pride in being at the forefront of this transformation by already leading one of Saudi Arabia’s first private fire code guides for a royal commission, a clear example of the specialist and pioneering role we bring to the market. Of course, with such governmental trust comes responsibility, and everything we deliver must add value. We are committed to making compliance with AHJ requirements more efficient, clear, and simple, so our clients can focus on achieving their targets with confidence. Backed by our expanded capabilities, we will continue to deliver solutions that safeguard lives, protect assets, and enable the operational excellence of Saudi Arabia’s most critical developments.”

AESG is an international Consultancy, Engineering and Advisory firm committed to driving sustainability in the built environment and beyond. With the highest calibre leadership team in our field, we pair technical knowledge with practical experience to provide hands-on, bespoke strategic solutions to our clients.

We have one of the largest dedicated specialist consultancy teams working on projects within the building, urban planning, infrastructure and strategic advisory sectors. With decades of cumulative experience, our team offers specialist expertise in sustainable design, sustainable engineering, fire and life safety, façade engineering, commissioning, digital delivery, waste management, environmental consultancy, strategy and advisory, security consultancy, cost management and acoustics. Our prestigious portfolio demonstrates our extensive capabilities and our ability to consistently deliver best in class solutions to some of the industry’s most complex technical challenges. www.aesg.com