The two entities will work together to enhance the development of a sports culture in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates

The MoU will include consultation, project implementation support, scientific forums, and joint workshops on community sports development

The two Federations will exchange best practices for developing initiatives that promote sports and physical activity in the two nations

Riyadh: The Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UAE Sports For All Federation to accelerate the transformation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates' sporting development. Bringing the two entities together to transform both countries into leading sports destinations, the MoU marks the launch of a series of long-term collaborations geared towards realizing the region's potential as a world-class sports hub.

The MoU was signed in Riyadh by HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, President of SFA, and Mr. Salem Yousef Al Qaseer, President of the UAE Sports for All Federation. The agreement was signed in the presence of H.E Deputy Minister of Sports Mr. Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Kadi, President of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs in the United Arab Emirates, H.E. Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrui, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, H.E. Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the Arab Youth Center, Mr. Saeed Ali Al Ajil, Member of the Board of Directors Ms. Fatima Waleed Al-Zaabi alongside several esteemed UAE dignitaries.

The MoU will help to strengthen cooperation between SFA and the UAE Sports For All Federation, with the two entities joining forces to implement a wide range of programs and initiatives. These new offerings will be uniquely designed to enhance community sports and sports culture in both countries, empowering people to lead healthier lives. Crucially, they will increase the percentage of Saudi and UAE citizens and residents that take part in daily physical activities.

HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, President of the Saudi Federation for Sports for All, said: "The signing of this agreement builds on the enduring strength of ties between our two close nations; we are pleased to work closely with our Emirati sisters and brothers through the UAE's Sports for All Federation. Both entities stand to benefit immensely from increased cooperation, knowledge exchange, and mutually- executed programs, as well as exploring additional opportunities in sport, wellness and health. I extend warm words of welcome to our UAE counterparts, and look forward to working together on activations."

Mr. Salem Yousef Al Qaseer, President of the Emirates Sports for All Federation, said: "SFA has achieved so much in such a short period of time. It has launched a diversity of leading events, experiences, and engagements that have transformed the KSA sporting landscape. By leveraging the Federation's unique insights and expertise, we can add to our efforts in the UAE to continue enhancing Emirati sports culture."

The partnership will encompass consultations, the provision of services to support the implementation of projects, and the establishment of scientific forums. Joint workshops focused on community sports will also be hosted.

As part of the agreement, SFA will share its expertise and best practices with UAE Sports for All Federation, and both Federations will work together to promote community participation in sports programs.

The MoU with the UAE Sports For All Federation follows SFA's international engagements, such as the 27th TAFISA World Congress in Slovenia, where SFA presented the Federation's ongoing drive to push for a diverse, exciting, and vibrant sports community. The SFA has also been engaging in international knowledge-sharing initiatives such as the Expo 2020 Women in Sports Forum to enhance the Federation's initiatives that support sports and physical activity.

SFA also works closely with all sectors in the Kingdom to activate parks and public places to provide people with more access to get fit and active. SFA recently opened its modern, multipurpose sports venue — SFA Dome — in Dammam, underlining the Federation's commitment to increasing participation in physical activities in the Kingdom to 40% by providing access to world-class resources, expertise, and facilities.

About the Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA)

The Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA), a proactive community sport and wellness organization founded to promote a healthy lifestyle in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, aims to provide access to opportunities for all members of society to practice physical activity.

Partnering with government organizations, sports delivery bodies, sports federations, and the wider public and private sector to achieve its goals, the SFA focuses on increasing physical activity and health and wellness metrics across the country. The increase of physical activity is achieved by advancing four strategic priorities: education; community and volunteering; fitness and wellbeing; and campaigns and promotion. It does this by designing and deploying recreational sports programs tailored for women, men, youth, the elderly and persons with disabilities across Saudi Arabia.