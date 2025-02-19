Partnership to contribute to SPL’s technological innovation and fan experiences

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The Saudi Pro League (SPL) and Samsung have agreed a new partnership, with the global technology leader named as a Gold Partner until the end of the 2024/25 season.

The agreement was formally signed on February 17 at a ceremony attended by Mohammed Basrawi, SPL General Manager of Marketing & Communications, and Sami Khairalla the Country Senior Director for Mobiles Samsung Electronics Saudi Arabia.

Mohammed Basrawi said: “We are excited to welcome Samsung as a Gold Partner of the Saudi Pro League. This partnership reflects our commitment to working with global industry leaders to enhance the league’s growth and deliver the latest in technological innovation. We look forward to a successful collaboration that will bring new experiences to the SPL and its fans.”

Sami Khairalla said: “Football is a passion shared by millions, and we are proud to partner with the Saudi Pro League to support the sport’s development in the Kingdom. Samsung is committed to innovation and excellence, and through this collaboration, we aim to elevate the experience for supporters and contribute to the continued success of the SPL.”

About the Saudi Pro League

The Saudi Pro League (SPL) is the governing body of Saudi Arabia's top-tier football division and the highest-ranked league in Asia, as recognized by the AFC. The SPL aims to create experiences that go beyond the 90 minutes of play, transforming every game week into a memorable event. Through its mission, the SPL focuses on developing the sport, nurturing talent, and blending competition, community, and culture to tell a story that resonates with fans worldwide.

In early 2023, the SPL launched a transformation strategy aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, aiming to position the league among the world's best. The strategy focuses on nurturing young talent, attracting top international players, improving club governance, and driving competitiveness both on and off the pitch. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, the SPL is shaping a football legacy that extends far beyond the game itself, contributing to the growth of the sport and the nation.