Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – While the world is still absorbing Cristiano Ronaldo’s newly launched YouTube channel reaching 50 million subscribers in less than a week, another remarkable YouTube milestone has been thriving in the background of this. A podcast episode by Thmanyah, meaning ‘eight’ in Arabic, saw remarkably more views, 110 million so far, than any other podcast episode ever posted on YouTube, breaking the Guinness World Records title for Most viewed podcase episode on the platform.

This milestone beats out the Joe Rogan's famous interview with Elon Musk, which garnered 68 million views over five years. But a Saudi Arabian podcast episode called "Secrets to Thriving Relationships" has now claimed the top spot.

Let’s walk you through all about this viral episode and why it’s got the world buzzing. Get ready, because there are so many insights we can learn from its wildly successful formula.

Who Is This Thmanyah?

Thmanyah launched their show “Fnjan” back in 2016, and it’s been quietly gaining millions of loyal listeners in the Middle East. The name “Fnjan” means “small Arabic coffee cup” - It represents bringing people together for intimate chats and real talk.

And their approach clearly resonates big time in the region. Get this - every single episode rakes in over 1 million views on average. Over 350 episodes deep, the ‘radio channel’ has got its formula on lock!

So when Thmanyah dropped this relationship advice episode, they already had the stage perfectly set for a viral hit. But 110 million views? Now that’s entering a whole new stratosphere!

But Why THIS Episode?

At first glance, you might wonder how some Middle Eastern podcast went so massively viral. But once we tuned in to the episode, the reason became crystal clear.

The Podcast Powerhouse

First, it’s NOT an instant success. Thmanyah launched on the podcast scene in 2016, building their flagship show Fnjan from the ground up.

Fnjan translates to "small Arabic coffee cup", representing intimate, engaging conversations. And the stats don't lie - Fnjan episodes consistently generate over 1 million views each. After 350+ episodes, this proven formula set the stage perfectly for their record-shattering episode.

An Ideal Guest

As a prominent relationship coach in the region, Yasser Al Hazimi’s expertise on cultivating self-awareness and communication tapped into universal wants - to be understood, to grow as individuals, to connect deeply with others.

Combine Al Hazimi's credibility with a topic of mass interest, and you have an ideal recipe for podcast success.

Relatable Content

While Al Hazimi covered many aspects of relationships and personal development, a few themes clearly hit home for listeners:

Toxic Relationships - His blunt advice to immediately cut ties resonated with those struggling to leave. He shared how completely removing memories helps you move on decisively.

Bullying - When external forces try to tear you down, Al Hazimi advised channelling energy into achievement. Focusing on goals "speaks louder than the noise", giving you power.

Arguments - An interesting perspective that in conflicts, the blame falls not on the wrongdoer, but on the wiser party. So if a younger sibling hits you and you hit back, you shoulder the responsibility.

His direct, no-nonsense approach made the advice feel accessible, not academic.

Soundbite Wisdom

Al Hazimi further condensed his guidance into quotable soundbites primed for sharing on social media. A few that spread virally include:

“The more you elevate others, the smaller you become.” - On humility.

“The wider the gap between your true self and your facade, the deeper the void of depression becomes.” - On authenticity.

“The wise don’t shatter the mirror when they see an unflattering reflection; it’s simply doing its job by showing the truth.” - On self-reflection.

These viral quotes perfectly encapsulated his teachings in memorable formats people wanted to pass on. Their shareability incentivized viewers to spread the podcast.

Global Reach

Perhaps most surprising was the episode's international scope. While produced in Arabic, it earned 110 million views from around the world.

In addition, 21% chose to watch with English subtitles, bringing the content to non-Arabic speakers. This demonstrates expert-led guidance presented conversationally can transcend language barriers.

Over 74% of the 110 million views came from outside Saudi Arabia. People across the Middle East ate up the episode. But it also jumped borders, attracting listeners worldwide. The largest age group watching was 25-34 years old. Millennials and young professionals feeling the burnout. Even wilder, a full 21% chose to watch with English subtitles. So non-Arabic speakers got to soak up in the episode too.

Key Ingredients in Thmanyah's Secret Sauce

For anyone looking to start a podcast themselves, Thmanyah sets a new gold standard. Their approach is worth studying and emulating:

Converse, Don't Lecture - Get personal and speak heart-to-heart. Ditch the lectures or pre-planned speeches. Open up with vulnerability to foster real connections.

Simplify, Simplify, Simplify - Don't get bogged down in jargon or details that will make listeners' eyes glaze over. Distill even complex topics down to core truths.

Shareable Quote Bites - Want to go viral? Sprinkle in Tweetable “mic drop” lines people will be pumped to pass on to their networks. A few memorable phrases can spread your pod globally.

Looking at this episode’s theme, people are clearly hungry for more meaningful guidance on mental health, relationships and leading a purposeful life.

Stepping back, this episode could signal an even bigger trend. Right now, most mega podcasts still come from English-speaking countries. But this moment has us believing we’re on the cusp of a worldwide podcast revolution.

