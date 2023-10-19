Makkah: Saudi National Hospital managed by Abeer Medical group conducted a breast cancer awareness campaign at Millennium Hotel and Shaza Hotel in Makkah on October 14th and 15th. The event, part of the global Breast Cancer Awareness Month - Pink October, garnered significant participation.

Distinguished speakers included Dr. Fatmah Fadel, Specialist Gynecologist, Dr. Manar Awad Bessar, M.D, Consultant Radiologist, and Dr. Samah Lotfy, Consultant Pulmonologist.

Leadership was provided by Mr. Amjad Irshadat, General Manager of Shaza Hotel, Mr. Danny, General Manager of Millennium Hotel, and Mr. Seethi from the Marketing Department of Abeer Medical Group.

The initiative is part of a broader plan by Abeer Medical Group to conduct awareness campaigns throughout October in various cities across Saudi Arabia. The collaborative effort aims to promote early detection and proactive health practices in the community, fostering a culture of awareness and resilience against breast cancer.