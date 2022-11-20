Fans can enjoy 21 activities across 10 areas

Saudi House to be open from 12pm-12am every day until the end of the tournament

Doha, Qatar – A dedicated pavilion showcasing Saudi Arabia's rich culture and football history has opened today marking the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Organised by the Saudi Ministry of Sport and Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF), Saudi House will celebrate the Kingdom’s traditions, hospitality, and unwavering passion for the beautiful game.

Spanning the size of more than two football pitches (18,000 square metres), it will welcome visitors from 12pm till 12am every day throughout the month of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Fans of all ages and backgrounds can enjoy unforgettable entertainment and activities, from live music featuring prominent local artists to a roster of street shows to unique immersive experiences.

The pavilion will play host to 21 different activities across 10 dedicated areas. ‘The Green Pulse’ takes fans through a journey of Saudi football’s illustrious history, showcasing its most its most iconic moments, goals and heroes. Meanwhile, visitors from across the globe will get the chance to feast their cravings by experiencing traditional Saudi cuisine as part of the ‘Cooking’ area. The ‘Cultural Zone’ presents an opportunity for guests to experience Saudi Arabia’s rich culture and diverse folklore from across five diverse regions.

Overlooking the Arabian Gulf and close to major attractions in Doha's West Bay, fans can also sulk in the atmosphere during FIFA World Cup's 64 matches, all of which will be live broadcast on a giant LED screen on the ‘Falcon Stage’.

Commenting on the opening of Saudi House, Saudi Arabian Minister of Sport HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal said: “We are extremely pleased to welcome everyone to Saudi House over the course of this historic edition of the FIFA World Cup. We strongly believe in the power of football to bring people together from different backgrounds and ages, in addition to its power to promote diversity and inclusion. Saudi House presents a perfect opportunity for us to showcase our diverse culture, immense hospitality, traditions and football history to the world during the biggest show on earth.”

"Thanks to our country’s transformative Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia is more open to the world than ever, and we want to celebrate the first World Cup in the Middle East to the fullest and share our passion and story with fans from across all corners of the globe,” he added.

Saudi fans are expected to be in full force throughout the tournament thanks to the country’s close proximity to the host nation. As many as half a million Saudis and fans from the Middle East region are due to experience the 29-day tournament, with many attending to enjoy a FIFA World Cup for the very first time. Saudi House also presents a hub for fans to gather together and express their support for the Green Falcons.

The Saudi Arabian national team kick-start their sixth FIFA World Cup campaign against Argentina at the 80,000-seater Lusail Stadium after tomorrow 22 November, before facing-off against Poland at Education City Stadium four days later on the 26th. The Green Falcons then go head-to-head with Mexico in their final group-stage match at Lusail Stadium once again on 30 November.

For more information on Saudi football, you can visit the SAFF website: SAFF.com.sa/en.

ABOUT THE SAUDI ARABIAN FOOTBALL FEDERATION (SAFF)

Established in 1956, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) is a member of FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), and the governing body for football in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia responsible for overseeing grassroots development and all aspects of the amateur and professional game.

SAFF is in charge of elevating Saudi football to new heights, offering new opportunities across the ecosystem and inspiring the nation to participate and become an influential force for good within world football. SAFF currently administers 17 competitions for a total of 600+ teams across various age groups, most notably the annual King’s Cup and Saudi Super Cup.

SAFF manages nine national teams ranging from the U-15 age group all the way to the first team, all of which compete in 23 regional and international competitions. As part of its significant investment in women’s football, it recently established the first women’s national team and league. It is responsible for the development and upskilling of over 3,000 national coaches and 1,700 referees across the Kingdom.