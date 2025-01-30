Saudi German Health (SGH), the largest healthcare group in the MENA region, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Megamind to embark on a transformative journey aimed at revolutionising healthcare delivery. The collaboration focuses on the advanced implementation of the Health Information System (HIS) and the enhancement of cybersecurity measures across SGH facilities in Saudi Arabia through the ‘SGH KSA Cybersecurity’ project.

The MoU was signed by Madani Hozaien, Group Chief financial officer at SGH, and Hamza Sobhi Batterjee, President/CEO, Megamind IT Solutions, during the third day of Arab Health, which is being held between January 27 and 30, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The strategic partnership underscores SGH’s steadfast commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and patient-centric care, as well as setting new benchmarks for healthcare in the region.

Makarem Batterjee, Vice Chairman of SGH, stated: “We are thrilled to launch the Intersystem HIS Implementation project at Saudi German Hospital (SGH) in KSA. This strategic initiative reflects SGH’s steadfast commitment to advancing innovation and excellence within the healthcare sector. By utilising Intersystem’s state-of-the-art HIS solutions, we aim to create a healthcare ecosystem that is interconnected, human-centric, and equitable. Furthermore, initiating the ‘SGH KSA Cybersecurity’ project will reinforce our digital infrastructure, ensuring robust security across all healthcare systems. At SGH KSA, we remain steadfast in our dedication to fostering a secure, resilient, and innovative healthcare environment with an emphasis on patient safety and data protection.”

The cutting-edge HIS implementation project is designed to enhance healthcare delivery by optimising patient care workflows, integrating advanced health information technologies, improving data accuracy and accessibility, and enhancing patient outcomes and satisfaction. Concurrently, the SGH KSA Cybersecurity project is focused on fortifying SGH’s digital infrastructure to ensure secure healthcare operations through a comprehensive set of security measures.

This cybersecurity project aims to optimise system performance and provide a secure, efficient user experience. Key components include the installation of a Web Application Firewall (WAF) to protect web applications from cyber threats, as well as a remote access system to ensure secure and seamless connectivity for SGH employees. A Data Centre Firewall will be deployed to bolster defences at the core of SGH’s operations.

Additionally, the project will incorporate Identity and Access Management (IAM) to strengthen secure access control, Privileged Access Management (PAM) for safeguarding sensitive systems and accounts, and a 24/7 Security Operations Centre (SOC) to monitor and address threats in real-time. Furthermore, Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) tools will be implemented for advanced threat detection and incident management. The project will identify and mitigate potential risks as well as ensure business continuity and rapid recovery in the event of unexpected events or disruptions.

This partnership is designed to elevate the region’s healthcare system by combining state-of-the-art technology with robust cybersecurity solutions, ensuring patient safety and data protection are prioritised across all operations.

