Saudi Arabia – Saudi German Health (SGH) has reached a significant milestone, with six of its hospitals now ranked among the world’s best on Newsweek’s Best Hospitals 2025 list. The inclusion of Saudi German Hospital Madinah (SGH Madinah) and Saudi German Hospital Jeddah (SGH Jeddah) elevates the group’s total to six ranked hospitals, cementing its position as a leader in the Middle East healthcare sector with the highest number of top-ranked hospitals in the region.

With the addition of SGH Madinah and SGH Jeddah, Saudi German Health now has six hospitals featured on the prestigious Newsweek list: SGH Riyadh, SGH Dammam, SGH Jeddah, SGH Madinah, SGH Sharjah, and SGH Dubai. This outstanding achievement highlights the group’s commitment to providing exceptional patient care, utilizing cutting-edge medical technologies, and leading in medical innovation.

Makarem Sobhi Batterjee, Vice Chairman of Saudi German Health, stated: “We are proud to be the only healthcare group in the region with six hospitals recognized on Newsweek’s Best Hospitals 2025 list. This milestone underscores our relentless pursuit of excellence in healthcare and is a testament to the dedication of our doctors, nurses, and support staff who make this possible. At SGH, we believe in “Caring like Family”, and this recognition reflects the compassion, commitment, and personalized care we provide to every patient who walks through our doors.”

The World’s Best Hospitals 2025 report, compiled by Newsweek and Statista, recognizes hospitals that consistently deliver superior patient outcomes, advance medical research, and maintain excellence in healthcare services globally.

Saudi German Health continues to set the standard for quality care in the Middle East, blending innovative technology with a highly skilled team to ensure the best possible patient experience.

