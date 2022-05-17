Riyadh:– The Saudi Gastroenterology Association inaugurated the first Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center of Excellence Program (IBD COE), held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The two-day program took place at the Crowne Plaza Hotel – Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and drew gastroenterologists from varies regions of Saudi Arabia together to discuss the importance of diagnosing Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) early, optimal treatment targets in both Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, therapeutic options for management, and treatment courses for challenging IBD cases.

The program increased awareness about inflammatory bowel diseases, the management goals for both Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, educated physicians about the specific red-flags of IBD, and how to build an IBD care team to ensure optimal patient care.

Prof. Nahla Azzam of the Saudi Gastroenterology Association said: “The Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center of Excellence Program is the first in Saudi Arabia. This program was a dedicated course over two days for a group of gastroenterologists and was delivered by immanent speakers from different IBD centres at Riyadh. It aimed to educate the physicians about the importance of early diagnosis of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, to establish multidisciplinary management approach for IBD patients, and to create a permanent connection with gastroenterologists located outside the major cities of Saudi Arabia. This program will be followed by multiple virtual and physical meetings with the participants over one year. The Saudi Gastroenterology Association’s President Prof. Majid Almadi is delighted to launch this national educational initiative in collaboration with Janssen as key a partner in medical education for optimal patient outcomes.”

Mohamed Alquwaizani, General Manager of Janssen Saudi Arabia, said: “The cumulative frequency of patients with IBD in Saudi Arabia has been increasing year-on-year. Hence, there is a great need to grow our network of gastroenterologists, surgeons, and nurses in the region, in order to better serve patients with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis in Saudi Arabia. We are committed to help establish this inclusive network, where we hope great ideas and best clinical practices will be shared, in collaboration with the Saudi Gastroenterology Association.”

About the Saudi Gastroenterology Association

The Saudi Gastroenterology Association (SGA) is a prominent organization in the field of gastroenterology, leading with significant positive impact on patient healthcare in the Middle East. Inaugurated in 1405, the Association’s members agreed to cooperate on a national level to promote progress and knowledge and to contribute to public health education in gastroenterology and hepatology.

About the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies

At Janssen, we are creating a future where disease is a thing of the past. We're the Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, working tirelessly to make that future a reality for patients everywhere by fighting sickness with science, improving access with ingenuity, and healing hopelessness with heart. We focus on areas of medicine where we can make the biggest difference: Cardiovascular & Metabolism, Immunology, Infectious Diseases & Vaccines, Neuroscience, Oncology, and Pulmonary Hypertension. Learn more at www.janssen.com/EMEA. Follow us at @JanssenEMEA.