Riyadh: The Saudi Falcons Club, a public benefit entity that works to preserve and celebrate falconry heritage both locally and globally, and Sela, a leader in the culture, entertainment, sport and tourism sectors, have signed a partnership agreement to develop an exhibition center and leisure complex at the club's headquarters in Malham, north of Riyadh.

Under the terms of the long-term investment agreement, signed by H.E. Hossam bin Abdulmohsin Al-Hazimy, CEO of Saudi Falcons Club, and Dr. Rakan Al Harthy, Sela Managing Director, Sela will invest 9.3 million square meters of the total land, which exceeds 27.7 million square meters, and develop an international exhibition center, desert resort and commercial markets.

Sela will also develop the complex to include an airstrip equipped to receive international delegations, as well as operate and manage the leasing of the hotel, resort, and commercial spaces.

In addition to enhancing the revenue potential of the Saudi Falcons Club, the agreement serves to bolster activities and events that contribute to the promotion and dissemination of the heritage of Saudi falconry. The exhibition center will host world-leading programs for falconers both inside and outside the Kingdom, helping to preserve the traditions associated with the culture of falconry, and to transfer this knowledge to the next generation.

