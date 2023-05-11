Gamers Without Borders, the world’s largest charitable esports event, started on April 10; Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, the biggest esports and gaming festival worldwide, starts July 6

RIYADH: The Saudi Esports Federation (SEF) and Savvy Games Group (Savvy) today announced a significant partnership with a year-long sponsorship agreement that will showcase Savvy's brands across the entire SEF ecosystem, including Gamers Without Borders (GWB) and Gamers8: The Land of Heroes.

This is the second year in a row that the two organizations have come together and following last year’s popular activations, Savvy and SEF will once again deliver exclusive on-ground and virtual experiences for gaming enthusiasts at this year’s highly anticipated events. The partnership also includes a series of initiatives designed to further Saudi Arabia’s mission to become a global hub for esports and gaming.

Turki Al Fawzan, CEO at the Saudi Esports Federation, said: "It is with great pleasure that the Saudi Esports Federation unveils this historic agreement with Savvy Games Group. Last year, Gamers Without Borders and Gamers8 demonstrated the huge gaming market in Saudi Arabia and the enormous potential for growth for the industry. With the extension of the partnership this year, there is so much to look forward to, whether it be for Saudi Arabian gamers or gamers across the globe.”

Brian Ward, Savvy Games Group CEO, said: “At Savvy, we are committed to driving the long-term growth and development of the global esports and games industry. We are excited to continue working closely with SEF to bring gaming enthusiasts an unforgettable experience and support its mission to build the largest esports festival in the world.”

GWB, the world’s largest charitable esports event, returned for the fourth consecutive year for six weeks from April 10. Held virtually by SEF, GWB serves as a qualifier for Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, the biggest esports and gaming festival worldwide, which takes place in Riyadh for eight weeks this summer beginning July 6.

In addition to GWB and Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, Savvy will be the presenting partner for SEF assets such as the Saudi eLeagues, Next World Forum, Voices of Saudi Esports, SEF Awards, Arab League, Gaming Centers’ Face-Off, Saudi Esports Academy, Esports Federation Championship, and Marhala Podcast. Savvy will also be a strategic partner for the National Esports Team.

GWB has a charity prize pool of $10 million. To support GWB, visit the Gamers Without Borders website to donate and make a difference. To stay up to date with the latest event updates and news, follow on Twitter (@gwbps_en), Instagram (@gwbps_en), Snapchat (@gwbps), Facebook (@gwbps), YouTube (@gwbps).

Gamers8: Land of Heroes is offering a $45 million prize pool across the elite gaming titles taking place in the competition this summer – the largest esports prize pool in history.