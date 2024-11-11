Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Electricity Project Development Company (PDC) and Project Management Institute (PMI) signed a strategic agreement on the sidelines of the Project Management Day organized by PDC.

The aim of this strategic collaboration is to develop the capabilities of PDC’s project professionals with PMI Certifications such as Project Management Professional (PMP)®️, PMI Risk Management Professional (PMI-RMP)®️, PMI Construction Professional (PMI-CP)™️, among others, along Micro-Credentials and On-Demand Courses.

These specialized informative courses and workshops aim to help advance the skills and knowledge and enhance PDC’s leadership skills, all of which are in line with PDC’s mission to deliver best-in-class customer experience and add value to their stakeholders while investing in their people, protecting the environment and endorsing digitalization in power and beyond.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Sultan Saleh Alsudais, CEO, Saudi Electricity Project Development Company (PDC), and Hanny Alshazly M.Ed., Regional Managing Director of Middle East and North Africa at PMI.

Alshazly said, “Saudi Electricity PDC’s dedication to enhancing the expertise and growth of its professional community aligns seamlessly with PMI's mission to empower communities, supporting the vision of Saudi Vision 2030. Together, we are committed to raising the standards in project management, fostering excellence through shared insights and global best practices, and equipping project professionals with the skills they need for success."

This partnership leverages PDC’s proven expertise and commitment to health, safety, security and environment standards, in support of Saudi government's vision for creating a 'vibrant society', a thriving economy, and an ambitious nation.

About Project Management Institute (PMI):

PMI is the leading authority in project management, dedicated to guiding the way to project success. Since 1969, PMI has shone a light on the power of project management and the people behind the projects. With a global community, gold-standard professional certifications, and career-long learning opportunities, PMI empowers current and aspiring project professionals, as well as organizations, with knowledge and resources to lead effectively and create an impact in the communities they serve. Join PMI in elevating our world – one project at a time. Connect with us at www.pmi.org, linkedin.com/company/projectmanagementinstitute, on Instagram @pmi_org, and on TikTok @PMInstitute.

