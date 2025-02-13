Cairo – Saudi Egyptian Developers (SED) proudly announces the official opening of Hilton Cairo Nile Maadi, a landmark addition to its prestigious Nile Pearl project. This architectural masterpiece, situated along the banks of the Nile in the heart of Maadi, stands as a symbol of elegance and sophistication. With investments surpassing EGP 6 billion, the project reaffirms Egypt’s position as a premier global tourism destination while underscoring SED’s dedication to world-class real estate development.

Spanning 9,600 square meters, Nile Pearl is a meticulously designed mixed-use development that blends luxury and comfort. The project comprises two iconic towers: a high-end residential tower featuring 190 units of varying sizes to accommodate diverse lifestyles and a five-star hotel managed by Hilton Global Hospitality, offering 256 exquisitely designed rooms and suites. Boasting panoramic views of the Nile, the hotel and residences reflect a sophisticated aesthetic that merges modernity with timeless luxury. Guests and residents can indulge in an array of premium amenities, including a state-of-the-art spa, an infinity pool, and a selection of fine dining experiences.

Eng. Mohamed Al-Taher, CEO of Saudi Egyptian Developers, expressed his pride in this achievement, stating: “The inauguration of Hilton Cairo Nile Maadi and the handover of residential units in Nile Pearl mark a defining moment in our journey. This project strengthens our contribution to the Egyptian real estate sector and plays a crucial role in enhancing tourism and attracting visitors worldwide. It aligns seamlessly with Egypt’s Vision 2030, which aspires to welcome 30 million tourists annually.”

He further emphasized: “Nile Pearl is a pioneering development, offering an unmatched standard of luxury along the Nile. Our collaboration with Hilton Global Hospitality has been instrumental in bringing this vision to life, ensuring that every aspect of the project meets the highest international standards.”

Haitham Nassar, the General Manager of Hilton Nile Maadi, stated, "We are proud to partner with the Saudi Egyptian Developers Company to announce the opening of the latest hospitality facility bearing the prestigious Hilton brand, Hilton Nile Maadi. We invite visitors to experience the reliable services we offer with warm hospitality and enjoy the modern amenities, exceptional dining options, and breathtaking views. We look forward to welcoming guests for an unforgettable stay at our distinguished hotel and for them to experience all the amazing options the city has to offer."

The success of Nile Pearl is the result of a collaborative effort among some of the industry’s most renowned entities, including SIAC Construction, Hill International, EHAF Consulting Engineers, Siemens, and Pino Meroni. Their expertise was pivotal in shaping this architectural marvel. More than 2,000 workers dedicated over 90,000 hours to bringing this extraordinary development to fruition, highlighting the immense dedication behind the project.

Nile Pearl Strategically positioned near Egypt’s most renowned landmarks—including the Pyramids and the Grand Egyptian Museum—Hilton Cairo Nile Maadi enjoys a prime location with seamless access to key transportation routes. The 22-floor hotel offers elegantly designed rooms and suites, each boasting breathtaking panoramic views of the Nile. Designed with cutting-edge technology, the hotel features advanced entrance systems and high-speed elevators, ensuring its guests' utmost comfort and convenience.

Saudi Egyptian developers Founded in 1975 as a joint venture between the Egyptian government—represented by the Ministry of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities—and the Saudi government, through the Ministry of Finance, Saudi Egyptian Developers (SED) has remained at the forefront of Egypt’s real estate sector for nearly five decades. The company has consistently delivered pioneering projects that redefine luxury living and investment opportunities.

SED’s financial success has been remarkable, with profits soaring from EGP 25 million in 2017 to an impressive half a billion EGP by the end of 2023. This exponential growth is a testament to the company’s visionary leadership, strategic planning, and unwavering commitment to innovation and sustainability.