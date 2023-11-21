The first cohort of senior executives from Musanadah, a leading Saudi-based integrated facilities management organization, have completed comprehensive management acceleration leadership program’s in collaboration with leading international business school, INSEAD, designed to empower high-potential individuals and enhance the skillset of key employees within the group.

Organized by Musanadah’s parent company, Alturki Holding, and taught by INSEAD - one of the world's leading business schools headquartered in France - the new management acceleration leadership program is an immersive learning experience designed to advance the strategic thinking and leadership capabilities of selected directors from various subsidiaries within the diversified, 100 per cent Saudi-owned group. Tailored specifically to the company’s values and goals, the program will assist participants in developing new management methods and skills that will effectively translate strategy into action.



This new immersive learning initiative is supporting employees’ professional development and bridging skill gaps within the organization, empowering high-potential individuals and enhancing the skillset of key employees to create a positive impact on localization efforts, while reinforcing the group’s highly performing work culture.

Following recent completion of the program together with other executives, Musanadah’s Finance Director, Nauman Ashraf commented, “I am already applying many insights from the program into my daily work at Musanadah since the course material focused on a range of practical methods for successfully implementing our business strategy.

“From my point of view, continuous and lifelong learning is critical for professional development as it ensures individuals stay agile and remain abreast of evolving industry trends, advancements, and best practices. This means executives are better positioned to react quickly and effectively to changing market conditions and new challenges in the business environment.”

Ashraf added, “In the highly competitive and rapidly evolving facilities management sector, the acquisition of new skills and knowledge is not only beneficial but crucial for staying competitive and relevant. Company-organized training programs play a key role in this process, serving as multipliers for employee growth. These programs empower individuals to master their roles while also contributing significantly to the overall productivity of the company. Through investing in L&D initiatives, companies such as Musanadah can foster a culture of adaptability, innovation, and high performance. Furthermore, such initiatives signal to team members the company is committed to their professional development, leading to improved talent retention, increased job satisfaction, and the cultivation of a skilled and flexible workforce essential for the organization’s ultimate success,” concluded Ashraf.

The INSEAD leadership program’s primary objective is to sustain the quality standards of the organization’s leadership in line with Saudi’s Vision 2030 national transformation program goals, while also enhancing participants’ business acumen, customer approach, and innovative outlook.

Musanadah won the coveted client-contractor partnership award last year for its work on AlUla - a major Vision 2030 heritage project - and again this year at the Construction Innovation Awards 2023 for its exemplary work on managing the entire city infrastructure for Saudi megaproject, King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC). The company was also awarded the prestigious ‘Customer Centric FM Company’ accolade at the Middle East Facility Management Association (MEFMA) awards for anticipating and meeting the satisfaction levels of large-scale clients through its unique customer-centric service delivery model, which was recognized for consistently placing the needs of clients first.

Musanadah offers comprehensive and customized integrated facilities management solutions to clients across Saudi Arabia’s critical infrastructure, governmental, commercial, educational, leisure, residential, hospitality and retail sectors.