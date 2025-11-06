JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia / CANNES, France (MAPIC 2025) — Azad Properties announces the December 2025 grand opening of Souq7, a groundbreaking retail destination that merges the atmosphere and authenticity of traditional Saudi Arabian markets with the infrastructure and systems of contemporary retail. Strong early response during the soft opening phase, including 32% year-on-year footfall growth and over 100,000 engagements during its September 2025 activation, signals its powerful resonance with visitors and arobust market demand ahead of the full launch.

Spanning 728,000 square meters with more than 4,000 stores across 7 specialized zones, Souq7 is a modern evolution of the traditional Souq, preserving the authenticity of storytelling, craftsmanship, and community essence of historic markets while delivering modern amenities, digital systems, and operational efficiency and design excellence that contemporary consumers expect and global standards.

Developed in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030, Souq7 serves as a catalyst for economic diversification, supporting over 3,500 business partners and generating 24,000 jobs. The destination's seven market-style zones, including Foodstuff, Fashion, Home, Electronics, Automotive, Building Materials, and Wellness & Entertainmen, each with its own distinct identity and expertise.

"Souq7 is a statement about the future of Saudi retail" said Ayman Al Burti, Chief Executive Officer of Azad Properties. "We set out to prove that heritage and innovation are powerful allies. The strong response during our soft opening reflects the confidence of today’s Saudi market and the growing global interest in destinations that connect authenticity with discovery"

The grand opening in December 2025 will mark the full activation of all seven zones. The celebration will feature cultural performances, interactive experiences and a new retail unveiling designed to position Souq7 as one of the most distinctive shopping and cultural landmarks in the region.

Souq7 has received Gold Awards for Best Design and Development from both MECS+R (Middle East Council of Shopping Centres & Retailers) and Retail & Leisure International (RLI), positioning the project at the forefront of global retail innovation. The concept is attracting international attention.

As global retail continues to evolve, Souq7 provides a blueprint for destinations that differentiate through culture, community and value. By modernizing the timeless idea of the souq or market, it redefines how retail spaces can inspire belonging while contributing to national economic transformation.

About Azad Properties

Founded in 2017, Azad Properties is a Saudi-based real estate company specializing in development and property management across retail, commercial, logistics, and lifestyle destinations. With a portfolio exceeding 2.3 million square meters of gross leasable area across 30 operating, development and pipeline projects, Azad Properties is shaping the next generation of sustainable, experience-led destinations in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030.