Getafe, Spain – The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has ordered four additional Airbus A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft for the Royal Saudi Arabia Air Force (RSAF).

The first of these aircraft will enter into conversion at the beginning of 2026; they will enter into service and join the RSAF in 2027 to carry out air-to-air refuelling and transport missions.

“This new order demonstrates the high level of customer satisfaction with the A330 MRTT”, said Jean-Brice Dumont, Head of Air Power at Airbus Defence and Space. "This is the third contract signed by Saudi Arabia for the A330 MRTT, making the RSAF one of the largest MRTT operators in the world".

The contract also includes a logistics support package with spare parts, training services and service support for the new four aircraft.

All the RSAF A330 MRTT are configured with hose and drogue pods, boom system and also refuelling receptacle, which allows the A330 MRTT to be refuelled from boom-equipped tankers.

Industrial cooperation

As part of this contract, Airbus signed in January 2024 an Industrial Participation (IP) agreement with GAMI (General Authority for Military Industries) for the development and growth of the industrial ecosystem in the region in support of Vision 2030, a Saudi-government programme that aims to diversify the country’s economy.

This agreement also includes the transfer of technology and knowhow of the RSAF A330 MRTT to local companies. SAAMS, the joint venture created between SAMI (Saudi Arabian Military industries) and Airbus, will be the main vehicle for industrial localisation.

The A330 MRTT is the most capable new-generation tanker and transport aircraft with 90% market share outside the USA with 82 orders from 15 countries in Europe, Asia, America and Oceania.

@AirbusDefence #A330MRTT #SaudiArabia #KSA

-Ends-

Newsroom

Contacts for the media

Borja García de Sola

Airbus Defence and Space

borja.garciadesola@airbus.com

Zaid Al-Farah

Airbus Africa & Middle East

zaid.al-farah@airbus.com