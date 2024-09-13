Montreal: The President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation of Saudi Arabia (GACA), His Excellency Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, called upon all nations to work together in delivering a new era of aviation for the world, during his opening keynote address of the inaugural Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Symposium hosted by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). In line with the President’s comments, the event’s participants delivered a Call to Action to support the accelerated, safe deployment of AAM.



Saudi Arabia was selected to provide the opening keynote address to global aviation leaders from more than 75 countries who assembled to enable a new era of AAM in Montreal, the headquarters of the United Nations’ aviation body ICAO.



As Chair of the Arab Civil Aviation Organization (ACAO) at the Symposium, the President used his keynote address to call on other regulators to join efforts for the smooth and timely integration of the AAM into the existing aviation ecosystem.



“This gathering is not just another milestone; it is a beacon lighting the path toward a new era in aviation. Saudi Arabia is dedicated to building a future where Advanced Air Mobility is a cornerstone of global connectivity and economic growth. Let us rise to the challenge, let us redefine the future of aviation, and let us do it together. Only through such cooperation can we fully unlock the potential of this sector.”



ICAO Council President, Mr. Salvatore Sciacchitano, agreed during his opening comments:



“Advanced Air Mobility represents more than a collection of new technologies; it embodies a paradigm shift in how we conceive of aviation and urban transportation. This inaugural Symposium is the first step on our collective journey to shape the AAM ecosystem.”



The GACA President also stressed the global opportunity that AAM represents and its vital importance in enabling a sustainable future.



“AAM offers a rare opportunity to address one of the most pressing challenges of our time—climate change. At the heart of AAM's sustainability potential is the use of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft. This represents a monumental shift, particularly in densely populated urban areas where ground congestion and emissions are most acute.”



Saudi Arabia is fast becoming a leading jurisdiction in the development of AAM with GACA having released an AAM roadmap earlier this year while also conducting air taxi trials at NEOM and Makkah during the Hajj pilgrimage.



Recognizing the Kingdom’s potential in AAM, ICAO awarded the winning paper of the ICAO Global AAM Academic Paper Competition to KAUST students during the symposium.



This recognition underscores Saudi Arabia’s commitment to cutting-edge research and complements the Kingdom’s investment in eVTOL aircraft, aligning with Saudi Arabia’s ambitious goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2060.



In addition, GACA held bilateral meetings with leaders from various aviation authorities and organizations, including the ICAO President, KAUST, and Embry-Riddle’s President P. Barry Butler, to strengthen international cooperation.



On the sidelines of the event which ran from 8-12 September, a high-ranking delegation from Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation sector also toured BETA Technologies’ facility in Vermont, USA, where they explored the latest innovations in AAM manufacturing and exchanged expertise in sustainable aviation.



About the Saudi Aviation Strategy and General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA):

The Saudi Aviation Strategy is transforming the entire Saudi aviation ecosystem to become the number one aviation sector in the Middle East by 2030, enabled by Vision 2030 and in line with the Kingdom’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy.

The Strategy is unlocking US$100 billion in private and government investment across the Kingdom’s airports, airlines, and aviation support services. The Strategy will extend Saudi Arabia’s connectivity across 29 airports, triple annual passenger traffic, establish two global long-haul connecting hubs, and increase air cargo capacity.



The Saudi Aviation Strategy is led by the Kingdom’s aviation regulator, the General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA). GACA’s regulatory mission is to develop the air transport industry in accordance with the latest international standards, strengthen the position of the Kingdom as a globally influential player in civil aviation, and enforce the relevant rules, regulations, and procedures to ensure air transport safety and security, and sustainability.