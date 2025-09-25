Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Jubail - Saudi Aramco Total Refining and Petrochemical Company (SATORP) joint venture, signed a 30-year agreement with Marafiq, Veolia and Lamar, for the treatment and recycling of industrial wastewater in Jubail Industrial City, the largest Petrochemicals hub in the Middle East. The initiative will be launched in Q3 2028 and includes a $500M cutting edge water reuse plant with a capacity of nearly 8,760,000 m3/year to be built in Jubail and a 30-year operation & maintenance service.

Based in Jubail Industrial City, SATORP is one of the world’s most advanced refineries, processing 465,000 barrels per day of Arabian Heavy Crude into high-value fuels and petrochemicals. In line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, SATORP supports industrial diversification, job creation, and global competitiveness, while driving sustainable growth and energy security through the integration of refining and petrochemicals.

Mohammad A. Al Hatlani, President and Chief Executive Officer of SATORP, commented, “This project is perfectly in line with the Kingdom's strategy to reduce the environmental impact of industrial activities and promote a circular economy approach. Maximizing the reuse of industrial wastewater is the key to preserving the precious water resources, thereby strengthening the resilience of both industry and the territory.

Veolia and Marafiq, the pioneers and leading providers of complex industrial wastewater management solutions in the Middle East, will operate the wastewater treatment plant in Jubail, leveraging on their comprehensive expertise covering the entire industrial wastewater treatment chain. The plant will be owned by the consortium led by Marafiq with Veolia and Lamar, while the operations company will be led by Veolia in partnership with Marafiq. Through the operating company, Veolia and Marafiq will focus on maximizing water resource recovery, recycling SATORP’s petrochemical complex Value Park effluents (water and spent caustic), which are returned to the plant’s clients, setting up innovative circular economy and energy loops.”

“By innovating and advancing large-scale wastewater recycling in Jubail, Veolia reaffirms its commitment to supporting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and leading the transition to a more circular economy in the Middle East,” comments Estelle Brachlianoff, Chief Executive Officer of Veolia. “We are extremely proud to continue supporting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in its journey towards sustainable growth by leveraging our expertise and cutting-edge technologies in industrial wastewater treatment. As a technology provider, process designer, investor, and operator, Veolia is engaged at every level of this unprecedented project, which opens a new chapter for the global industry. This is the very essence of GreenUp, particularly in water technologies and in the Middle East, which are boosters of our strategic program.”

“We are proud to align seamlessly with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. This agreement reflects Marafiq’s commitment to advancing sustainable industrial practices in Jubail, the heart of the Middle East’s petrochemical industry. By focusing on the treatment and recycling of industrial wastewater, we are not only reducing the environmental impact of industrial activities but also contributing to the Kingdom’s broader circular economy strategy. Through innovation and collaboration, this project will enable significant resource recovery, ensuring that water and spent caustic are efficiently recycled for reuse, supporting a sustainable future for the AMIRAL Complex and the Kingdom as a whole,” comments Mohamed Zuabi, Chief Executive Officer of Marafiq.

“We are deeply proud to partner with Veolia and Marafiq in delivering this landmark Project, which represents a significant milestone for sustainable infrastructure in the Kingdom”, comments Dr Lina Noureddin, Chief Executive Officer of Lamar Holding. “As one of the GCC’s leading developers of large-scale Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects, Lamar is committed to shaping transformative infrastructure that advances the Kingdom’s strategic goals. This project reflects our vision to combine global expertise with local execution, ensuring world-class delivery and long-term value for Saudi Arabia’s industrial ecosystem”.

By advancing large-scale wastewater recycling in Jubail, Marafiq, Veolia, and Lamar reaffirm their commitment to supporting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and leading the transition to a more circular economy in the Middle East. This long-term partnership marks a major milestone in the region’s shift towards sustainable industrial solutions and it is paving the way for a lower-impact industrial future in the Middle East.

About SATORP

The Saudi Aramco Total Refining and Petrochemical Company (SATORP) is one of the most advanced refineries in the world, with a processing capacity of 465,000 barrels per day of Arabian Heavy Crude to produce petroleum and petrochemical products with a commitment to the highest standards of Health, Safety, and Environment. This world-class refinery was founded by the expertise of the two oil giants, Saudi Aramco and TotalEnergies, located at Jubail Industrial City in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia. Currently, SATORP is constructing a petrochemical complex to integrate with its existing refinery for maximum operational synergy.

https://https://www.satorp.com/

About Marafiq

Marafiq, a Saudi Arabian public joint-stock company, was established in 2000 by Royal Decree. Its history traces back to the 1970s when the Royal Commission was formed to develop the industrial cities of Jubail and Yanbu. In 1999, the Royal Commission privatized the utilities in these cities, and these assets were transferred to Marafiq in 2000. The company began commercial operations in 2003, providing utility services in Jubail and Yanbu.

https://www.marafiq.com.sa/

About Lamar Holding

Lamar is a leading developer of infrastructure projects in the region. Through its development and investment platforms Lamar is committed to delivering Public-Private Partnership Projects (PPPs) and innovative technology startups to support the growth of the region. Since its establishment in 2008, Lamar has built a strong track record of successfully executing multi-billion-dollar worth of infrastructure projects regionally. Lamar's development platforms focus on water, social infrastructure, industrial, transportation and digital infrastructure sectors. Its investment platforms provide regional expertise and resources to bring disruptive ideas and global founders together to market.

https://lamar-holding.com/

About Veolia

Veolia group aims to become the benchmark company for ecological transformation. Present on five continents with 215,000 employees, the Group designs and deploys useful, practical solutions for the management of water, waste and energy that are contributing to a radical turnaround of the current situation. Through its three complementary activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, to preserve available resources and to renew them. In 2024, the Veolia group provided 111 million inhabitants with drinking water and 98 million with sanitation, produced 42 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 65 million tonnes of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE) achieved consolidated revenue of 44.7 billion euros in 2024. www.veolia.com

CONTACT MARAFIQ

Investor Relations

investorrelations@marafiq.com.sa

CONTACT LAMAR

Corporate Affairs

info@lamar-holding.com

CONTACT VEOLIA

Zineb Chaoudri

Communications Director

Veolia Near & Middle East

zineb.chaoudri@veolia.com

Gambit Communications

Showkat Rather

Senior Account Manager – Sustainability and ESG

showkat@gambit.ae