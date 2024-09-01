Amsterdam/Stockholm: SAS has officially joined the SkyTeam global airline alliance today, marking a major milestone for the airline and elevating SkyTeam's global network to new heights.

By joining SkyTeam, SAS contributes to the alliance’s strategic focus on customer experience and sustainability. SAS customers will also benefit from seamless connectivity to over 1,000 destinations in SkyTeam’s extensive global network, notably opening new opportunities in regions such as Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean. Codeshare agreements are already in place with Air France-KLM with more SkyTeam members to follow soon.

SkyTeam Chairman, Andres Conesa commented: “We are happy to welcome SAS into the SkyTeam family, a customer-focused airline who shares our vision of delivering a seamless experience across the network. As we approach our 25th anniversary year, we are sure that SAS will help us deliver new opportunities for customers.”

“This is the beginning of a new era for SAS. Starting today, our customers will experience a smooth transition to SkyTeam, thanks to the tireless efforts of all SAS colleagues. The partnership will open new opportunities for our passengers, expand our global network, and allow us to collaborate closely with like-minded airlines. Together, we will offer even greater value to our customers while strengthening our position in the global aviation market. We’re thrilled to continue connecting the world to Scandinavia and elevate the travel experience for our passengers," said Anko van der Werff, SAS President and CEO.

SkyTeam CEO, Patrick Roux commented: "At SkyTeam, our goal is to be the most integrated and seamless alliance, fostering strong collaboration that consistently delivers exceptional value to our customers, employees, and member airlines. We believe in the power of teamwork to create a smooth and cohesive travel experience. We are honored to welcome SAS as a new member, and we look forward to supporting their journey toward future success while strengthening the bonds across our global network."

SAS customers will now enjoy expanded travel options, including access to numerous destinations previously unavailable. EuroBonus members stand to benefit significantly. From today they can earn and redeem points across most SkyTeam airlines, while Gold and Diamond members will gain access to SkyPriority services and lounges around the world. For the latest updates, click here.

SAS EuroBonus Silver members will now be recognized as SkyTeam Elite, and Gold and Diamond members will enjoy the elevated status of Elite Plus, granting them enhanced services across the SkyTeam network.

With SAS now a member, SkyTeam becomes the only airline alliance to serve both the southernmost and northernmost commercial airports in the world: Ushuaia in Argentina and Svalbard in Norway. This addition further strengthens the alliance's reach across key global markets, with improved access to the key Scandinavian hubs of Copenhagen, Stockholm, and Oslo, providing more robust connections for travelers.

About SkyTeam:

SkyTeam is the global airline alliance dedicated to transforming the future of travel by powering the smartest and most integrated customer journey. With a focus on innovation and responsibility, SkyTeam and its members work together to connect customers across an extensive global network of 1,000+ destinations. SkyTeam offers 750+ airport lounges, award-winning SkyPriority airport services and makes travel more rewarding through its members’ loyalty programs. SkyTeam members are Aeroflot (suspended), Aerolíneas Argentinas, Aeromexico, Air Europa, Air France, China Airlines, China Eastern, Czech Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Garuda Indonesia, ITA Airways, Kenya Airways, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Korean Air, Middle East Airlines, SAS, Saudia, TAROM, Vietnam Airlines, Virgin Atlantic and XiamenAir.

About SAS:

SAS, Scandinavia's leading airline since 1946, operates from its principal hub at Copenhagen Airport (CPH), complemented by hubs in Oslo (OSL) and Stockholm (ARN). Our mission is to connect Scandinavia with the world and the world with Scandinavia. Each year, SAS serves more than 25 million passengers and transports 55 tons of cargo to 135 destinations across Europe, the USA, and Asia. With a passionate workforce of over 10,000 colleagues, we collaborate with partners and customers to drive transformative changes in aviation. We are committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, embodying the visionary spirit of our founders: “To move from the old to what is about to come, is the only tradition worth keeping”. Innovation and societal progress are at the heart of everything we do. SAS joined SkyTeam in September 2024 and offers together with its partner airlines a wide network worldwide.