Egypt, Cairo: In a landmark regional achievement that underscores Egypt’s growing leadership in innovation in Fintech, Sarwa Insurance, a subsidiary of Contact Financial Holding, announced that it has been awarded “Digital Insurer of the Year” in the Customer Experience Transformation category at the Digital Insurance MENA Awards 2026. This recognition marks a regional first for an Egyptian general insurance company, placing Sarwa Insurance ahead of a competitive shortlist of 21 leading insurers from across the Middle East and North Africa.

Commenting on the award, John Saad, CEO of Contact Financial Holding, stated: “This regional recognition goes beyond celebrating Sarwa Insurance alone; it reflects Contact’s broader strategic vision of building a fully integrated digital financial ecosystem that seamlessly fits into customers’ everyday lives. Our ambition is not limited to offering insurance products, but to fundamentally redefine non-banking financial services by combining advanced technology with deep sector expertise. This achievement reinforces Egypt’s position as a regional hub for digital insurance solutions and strengthens our ability to deliver scalable, sustainable business models.”

The award recognizes the impact of SarwaNow, the first application in the Egyptian market to offer a fully digital motor insurance issuance journey for newly purchased, unlicensed cars. The application marks a new phase in digital insurance by enabling customers to complete the entire process, from pricing to instant policy issuance, directly via their mobile phones, eliminating the need for branch visits or paperwork.

Expressing his pride in the achievement, Ahmed Khalifa, Managing Director of Sarwa Insurance, said: “Winning the “Customer Experience Transformation” award is a testament to our commitment to placing the customer at the heart of every innovation we deliver. Through SarwaNow, we have begun transforming the traditional insurance journey into a fast, transparent, and secure digital experience. This recognition demonstrates how regulatory compliance and technological innovation can work hand in hand to create real customer value and pave the way for a smarter future for motor insurance in particular.”

The award followed a rigorous evaluation by a distinguished international jury comprising senior insurance leaders and industry experts from across the Middle East and Africa. The panel included Dr. Sabri Al-Azazi, Ex-Assistant Governor, Central Bank of the UAE; David Piesse, Chairman of Ambassadors at International Insurance Society; Dr. Ravi Seshadri, Strategic Advisor for Insurance and InsurTech, APAC and MENA; and Philip Story, Chairman of the DIFC Insurance Association. The caliber of the jury reflects the prestige of the award, which is assessed against stringent global benchmarks of the insurance sector in governance, innovation, and digital transformation.

SarwaNow delivers a fully integrated digital insurance experience, redefining the customer journey from secure onboarding and identity verification to protected digital payments and in-app document storage. At its current stage, the application focuses exclusively on issuing motor insurance policies for new vehicles, ensuring speed, accuracy, and service excellence. The platform reflects the seamless integration between Contact Financial Holding’s advanced technology infrastructure and Sarwa Insurance’s underwriting expertise, offering customers a more efficient and reliable way to manage their policies under the Financial Regulatory Authority’s licensed fintech framework.

Established in 2001, Contact Financial Holding is Egypt’s leading non-banking financial services group, with a strong track record in delivering diversified financing and insurance solutions for individuals and businesses. The Holding operates an integrated ecosystem spanning consumer finance, auto finance, insurance, mortgage finance, leasing, and factoring through its subsidiaries, affiliates, and investment partners. This integrated model has enabled Contact to enhance operational efficiency and reinforce its role as a key driver of financial inclusion, leveraging digital innovation to expand access to financial services across the Egyptian market.

Digital Insurance is one of the region’s leading platforms dedicated to advancing the insurance industry, with a rapidly growing international footprint extending from MENA to APAC. The conference is committed to fostering global ecosystems that connect and inspire industry leaders, placing insurer enablement at the core of its mission through innovation-led strategies and technology integration. This vision was embodied in the fourth edition of Digital Insurance MENA 2026, held in Dubai, which brought together more than 160 speakers and advisors alongside over 1,500 technology leaders and decision-makers to shape the future of digital insurance across the region and beyond. The announcement of Sarwa Insurance’s award during the conference reaffirmed the company’s leadership role and its contribution to accelerating digital transformation and reshaping the future of insurance in Egypt and the wider region.