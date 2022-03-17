Sarah Abdallah was honoured by Sheikha Lubna Bint Khalid Al Qasimi and Dr Aisha EL Sayyar and the Director of Rashid Centre for People of Determination, Maryam Othman, as the Ambassador for Rashid Centre for People of Determination, during a tripartite love ceremony held by Rashid Centre on the occasion of Women’s Day, the Mother’s Day and the Child Day. It comes in recognition of Sarah’s efforts and visits to the centre several times to draw smile on the children faces.



“Thanks to Rashid Centre for People of Determination for giving me the opportunity to give the best of me to people who really deserve love and kindness. Once you choose hope, everything becomes possible. What’s better than drawing a huge smile on these pure faces? Children are the most precious gift from God. They are the ones who give us hope besides peace and eternal comfort.



“They are Angels sent to earth to help us realise how great life is. Again and again, I am the happiest being around them.” Sarah said. “Gaining an honorific title in the humanitarian field is what I have always longed to. I am extremely excited to be the Ambassador of Rashid Centre, advocate and empower these amazing kids. Rashid Centre , you are a great example for everyone to follow, you make the world a better place,” she added.



Sarah Abdallah is an entrepreneur, film director, influential woman in her community, and one who empowers Arab women through her work. With Tunisian origins and an experience, which spans over 10 years, Sarah makes sure to adopt causes which serve purposes and lifts the underdogs within Arab societies. Sarah produced and directed two campaigns for Rashid Centre for People of Determination, she wrote the script and performed to inspire people to remember that we have to support the kids in need and give back to society. Sarah was keen to take the initiative to give and donate during Ramadan and Eid last year for the Rashid Children’s Center for Determination. She visited them several times and helped them. This initiative was launched to return the favor to the UAE, which is benevolent and full of goodness, love, respect, and safety. It was necessary to strive, give and provide assistance to the community, even if the simplest things.



Sarah aims to continue giving to many charitable centres. Sarah will dedicate time on a monthly basis to special content on this important topic, which is solidarity and giving, and will not only photograph this content and publish it on her page and present gifts to children but will also involve her followers in that by urging them to donate to these institutions and give back to the UAE.

She founded her own production company SA Production to serve this cause and get her message through on several fronts and channels.

Sarah Abdallah rising pioneer icon in fashion influencing and consulting in the GCC area, believes one must be independent and strong-willed to achieve anything in life. She’s a dreamer and always looks at the positive side.

Sarah creates produce content such as storytelling videos and styling shows to share her ideas to empower and educate women through her Instagram account “Dubaiprettyladies”. Her identity goes back to her passion for fashion and her style revolves around trendy and classy which communicates her young expressive energetic character.

She captures the latest trends and works with the best stylish brands which have made her quite attractive for big names and high-end brands. Lately, she has become one of the most influential icons in society, elevating the female community.

Starting with her founding of “SA Productions” in 2020; to cater content videos, ads, and documentaries endorsing a variety of luxury brands in the GCC on her social channels. SA Productions is known for supporting woman causes and attempting to give a voice to women of all ages, helping them seeing their own unique beauty and discover the confidence to be their truest self. Her breadth of content and messaging extends to women supporting women.

Sarah aims to deliver the best in the field of production and filming showcasing the best of the world of fashion, while always giving back to society as part of her responsibility. She is currently setting the stones for a credible successful future in the production industry and will eye its growth for a cause.

