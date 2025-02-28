DUBAI, UAE: SAP announced today that Metito Utilities, a global investor, developer, and operator of sustainable water management solutions, has selected GROW with SAP to accelerate its digital transformation, The AI-powered cloud enterprise solutions will enhance Metito Utilities’ agility and optimize operations. This collaboration will ensure scalability, flexibility, and speed by leveraging scalable cloud technologies to streamline processes and strengthen corporate governance.

As part of this transformation, Metito Utilities will implement SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition in the first half of 2025 in the UAE, followed by a phased international rollout. The integration of SAP’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions will enable seamless financial reporting, business intelligence, project management, and enhanced cash flow visibility across multiple geographies. Additionally, SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC) will provide real-time monitoring and predictive insights, allowing for data-driven water infrastructure management, while SAP SuccessFactors will strengthen human capital management, workforce development and governance through structured operational oversight.

Marwan Zeineddine, Managing Director of SAP UAE, said: “With its ambitious expansion plans and strong commitment to innovation, Metito Utilities exemplifies the type of growth-focused company that GROW with SAP is designed to support. By embracing SAP’s cloud-based ERP and AI capabilities, Metito Utilities is laying the foundation for operational efficiency, financial agility, and long-term success.”

Rami Ghandour, CEO of Metito Utilities, added: “At Metito Utilities, our commitment to innovation and sustainability demands robust digital infrastructure to support our rapid global expansion. By implementing GROW with SAP, we're enhancing our operational efficiency while enabling our teams to make AI-driven decisions in real-time. This technology backbone will be crucial as we scale our sustainable water management solutions and climate-resilient water assets.”

By adopting SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, Metito Utilities will benefit from a scalable cloud ERP that ensures seamless integration across its global entities, while SAP Analytics Cloud will deliver real-time performance tracking, predictive analytics, and proactive resource management. Meanwhile, SAP SuccessFactors will optimize workforce planning and dynamic collaboration tools to boost efficiency and innovation.

The SAP ERP UAE implementation in H1 2025 will be followed by a global rollout across Metito Utilities' operations including the Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Uzbekistan, China, Rwanda, Serbia, and beyond.

About Metito Utilities

Impact. Sustainability. Innovation. Guided by these founding principles, Metito Utilities is a global investor, developer, and operator of sustainable water management solutions and climate-resilient water assets. The company has built over 25 years of expertise in public private partnerships (PPP), having successfully delivered over 35 transformative projects across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Egypt, Uzbekistan, Rwanda, Serbia, and beyond.

Notable achievements include a leadership position in China’s wastewater sector (2008–2018), managing 1.8 million m³/day of treatment capacity, enhancing water network monitoring capabilities through its acquisition of Portugal-based DouroECI and scaling climate-resilient water infrastructure investments across Africa through its the Africa Water Infrastructure Development (AWID) platform, launched with British International Investment (BII).

Established in 1958, Metito has been a pioneer in delivering cutting-edge water solutions worldwide. As the first to introduce resents decades of excellence in engineering, operation and innovation. As pioneers in introducing reverse osmosis desalination technology beyond the USA in 1972, Metito has consistently delivered cutting-edge water solutions worldwide.

About SAP

As a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, SAP (NYSE:SAP) stands at the nexus of business and technology. For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAP to bring out their best by uniting business-critical operations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience.