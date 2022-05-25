Walldorf/Munich, Dubai – SAP Fioneer, the leading global provider of financial services software solutions and platforms, announced today the establishment of its newest legal entity in the United Arab Emirates. The 13th legal entity globally reflects the rapid growth of SAP Fioneer since the launch in September 2021 and strengthens the commitment to the region. Located in Dubai, the first office in the UAE will be fully operational on June 1st, 2022.

“Establishing a new legal entity in Dubai demonstrates our commitment to meeting the growing demand for innovative financial services and will enable us to develop even stronger ties with our customers in the Middle East,” says Charlie Platt, President, EMEA at SAP Fioneer. “The economic and fiscal environment as well as the regulatory landscape is maturing rapidly. Financial institutions must keep up by adopting new technologies, whilst at the same time considering environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors. We look forward to collaborating closely with the stakeholders in the region and develop solutions to support their growth journey.”

The continued close relationship between SAP and SAP Fioneer is core in the region and is being showcased by the joint presence of both SAP and SAP Fioneer at this year's Middle East Banking Innovation Summit (MEBIS).

“Partnerships are an integral part to SAPs overall strategy and SAP Fioneer is undoubtedly playing an important role in the financial services industry. We look forward to continued success together in the UAE and across the Middle East region”, says Zakaria Haltout, Managing Director, UAE, SAP.

SAP Fioneer enables banks and insurance companies to transform, grow and differentiate their business while meeting their needs for speed, scalability, and cost-efficiency through digital business innovation, cloud technology, and solutions that cover banking and insurance processes end-to-end.

-Ends-

About SAP Fioneer

Founded in 2021 as a joint venture between the global technology leader SAP and investor DEDIQ, SAP Fioneer’s vision is to build the next generation of financial services software and platforms.

By combining proven world-class technology with development expertise and a broad ecosystem of partners, SAP Fioneer enables banks and insurance companies to transform, grow and differentiate their business while meeting their needs for speed, scalability, and cost-efficiency through digital business innovation, cloud technology, and solutions that cover banking and insurance processes end-to-end. With over 850 employees worldwide, SAP Fioneer has offices and operations spanning the globe and a strong presence in Europe, North and Latin America, and Asia-Pacific.

For more information, visit www.sapfioneer.com. Follow SAP Fioneer on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

For more information, press only:

press@sapfioneer.com or julia.schwendner@sapfioneer.com