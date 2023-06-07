Dubai, United Arab Emirates – SANS Institute, the global leader in cybersecurity training and certifications, was recognized as the ‘Best Cybersecurity Training Provider of the Year’ at tahawultech.com’s GovTech Innovation Awards 2023, organized by CPI Media Group.

The GovTech Awards spotlights IT leaders and government entities that pioneer innovative solutions by embedding disruptive technologies to enhance end-user experience, while demonstrating great vision and direction to create a better society through the advent of enhanced digital services in the new-age digital economy.

Providing the highest standard of cybersecurity education and training across the globe, SANS Institute is dedicated to creating the next generation of cyber leaders offering by tailored training programs and government partnership programs all over the GCC region, enhancing the cyber readiness, resilience, and response of government entities.

“We are incredibly humbled to receive this award from tahawultech for ‘Best Cybersecurity Training Provider of the Year’,” said Ned Baltagi, Managing Director of Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META) at SANS Institute. “There is a skills gap in the region, but we don’t see that as a barrier – it is an opportunity to educate, retrain and upskill. We want to support our government partners and enhance the capabilities of their existing talent, with special programs such as CyberTalent that identify and train individuals with an aptitude for cybersecurity. We also look at building up the workforce of today, with our Cyber Academies and Partner Programs. These are accelerated and intensive technical training and mentorship programs that aim to close the skills gap by training and certifying professionals.”

SANS supports government organizations in creating a robust cyber-aware culture and strategically develops the right skills needed on cyber teams with 65+ courses, validated by more than 35 GIAC certifications. SANS Cyber Security Skills Roadmaps equip professionals with the necessary skills and knowledge to navigate the complex cybersecurity landscape, regardless of their level or the sector they work in. Additionally, SANS’ Cyber Ranges and the advanced ECE curriculum provide a hands-on, immersive training experience that simulates a cyberattack and guides senior leaders through the crisis response process to successfully navigate the complex dynamics of a cyber crisis.

“A big thank you to CPI Media Group for the recognition, as our instructors bring knowledge, expertise, credibility and, most importantly, commitment to delivering national cyber training programs to individuals, organizations, and government sectors alike. We are immensely proud of the standard we have set for cybersecurity training in the region,” concluded Baltagi.

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. Today, SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cybersecurity training and certification to professionals in government and commercial institutions worldwide. Renowned SANS instructors teach more than 60 courses at in-person and virtual cybersecurity events and OnDemand. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates practitioner skills through more than 35 hands-on, technical certifications in cybersecurity. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master’s and bachelor’s degrees, graduate certificates, and an undergraduate certificate in cybersecurity. SANS Security Awareness, a division of SANS, provides organizations with a complete and comprehensive security awareness solution, enabling them to manage their “human” cybersecurity risk easily and effectively. SANS also delivers a wide variety of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, webcasts, podcasts, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system–the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to support and educate the global information security community.