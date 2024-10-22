Riyadh, KSA: Under the Patronage of His Excellency Mr. Fahad bin Abdulrahman Al-Jalajel, the Minister of Health, His Excellency Mr. Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, and His Excellency Engineer Khaled bin Abdulaziz Al Faleh, the Minister of Investment, the offtake agreement was signed at the Global Health Exhibition in Riyadh.

Sanofi and Sudair Pharma Company (SPC) have joined forces to establish a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, dedicated to the full production including delivery, device assembly, and packaging of Sanofi’s SoloStar insulin pens and advanced insulin products.

This strategic partnership reinforces our commitment to reduce the burden of importing medicines, increase access to high-quality insulin for people with diabetes, and contribute to positioning the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as a regional hub for manufacturing biological medicines, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 ambitions.

Through this agreement, Sanofi will transfer its technical expertise and global knowledge in biological technologies to Sudair Pharmaceuticals Company for full production in Saudi Arabia. This will contribute to raising local content toward the localization of essential biopharmaceutical industries, enhancing economic diversification, and placing the Kingdom in advanced ranks in the fields of life sciences.

Diabetes is a global health concern, making it essential to ensure a continuous and reliable supply of high-quality insulin to meet the Kingdom's needs. Therefore, Sanofi's partnership with Sudair Pharma aims to address this gap and increase access to effective care for people with diabetes through insulin localization.

Dr Niven Al-Khoury

General Manager, General Medicines KSA & Gulf Countries, Sanofi

“We take immense pride in being a strategic partner in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 in the healthcare sector. We are committed to enhancing our presence in the Kingdom and contributing effectively to achieving the vision’s goals of “a thriving economy, a vibrant society, and an ambitious nation”. Today, we are proud to sign a pivotal agreement with NUPCO to transfer technology and knowledge and localize insulin production in partnership with Sudair Pharmaceuticals. As a global leader in the development and manufacturing of insulin for over a century, our ultimate goal with this partnership is to provide an insulin pen fully manufactured in Saudi Arabia by Saudi hands, adhering to the highest global quality standards to serve diabetes patients in the Kingdom. We firmly believe that our long-term investments in building local capacities and competencies through technology transfer, knowledge sharing, and training are key pillars in driving innovation and making Vision 2030 a tangible reality. This aligns with our unwavering commitment to meeting patients’ healthcare needs, achieving pharmaceutical security, and effectively contributing to the healthcare sector transformation program in line with the Kingdom’s broader national vision to advance industry and the economy.”

Fahad Al Shebel

CEO, nupco

“Through our partnerships with Sanofi and Novo Nordisk, nupco is taking a pivotal step in supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. By localizing the production of key insulin types, we are not only ensuring a reliable supply of critical medications but also advancing the Kingdom’s goal of building a resilient, self-sufficient healthcare system. As a leading force in the Health Sector Transformation Program, which is one of the Vision 2030 programs, nupco is dedicated to modernizing healthcare delivery, leveraging local expertise, and enhancing the nation’s capacity to meet future challenges.”

Dr Yasser Alobaidaa

CEO, Sudair Pharmaceutical Company

“Today marks a pivotal step in the journey of localizing the pharmaceutical industry in Saudi Arabia, thanks to our partnership with Sanofi and NUPCO for local insulin production. This collaboration is a significant move towards enhancing the Kingdom's pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities and achieving self-sufficiency in vital medicines. This agreement not only reduces reliance on importing medicines but also serves as a cornerstone for strengthening national drug security. By localizing technology and developing specialized Saudi talent, we at Sudair Pharma are committed to providing advanced healthcare solutions for diabetes patients. Our vision aligns with supporting national industrial goals by developing a robust local pharmaceutical industry, contributing to the objectives of Vision 2030 and positioning the Kingdom as a regional hub for high-tech pharmaceutical manufacturing.”

About Sanofi

We are an innovative global healthcare company, driven by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people’s lives. Our team, across some 100 countries, is dedicated to transforming the practice of medicine by working to turn the impossible into the possible. We provide potentially life-changing treatment options and life-saving vaccine protection to millions of people globally, while putting sustainability and social responsibility at the center of our ambitions.

Sanofi is listed on EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY

Contacts

Jorhie Alban | + 971556258292 | Jorhie.Alban@sanofi.com

About National Unified Procurement Company (NUPCO)

NUPCO is the Unified Procurement Company for medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and medical supplies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund. NUPCO works to manage the entire medical supply chains for government health entities and manages procurement operations and competitions, which aim to achieve the efficiency of governmental expenditure, enhance the level of government healthcare services, improve supply chains and medical services for the public sector in the Kingdom.

Contacts

Majed Alharbi | + 966 500041650| mafharbi@nupco.com

About Sudair Pharma Company (SPC)

Sudair Pharmaceutical Company (SPC) is a Saudi company that was founded with a vision of building an Industrial Complex for Advanced Pharmaceutical Industries to cover the unmet needs of patients and achieve drug security for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the region. Sudair Pharma’s factories, the dedicated factory for oral & injectable medicines of oncology & high-potent formulations and the general factory for specialty medications, are now operating to serve thousands of patients in the Kingdom and the region by providing high-tech medicines. SPC is working on many other projects that will serve the healthcare sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the region in the future.

Sudair Pharma Company is a Saudi closed joint stock company.

Contacts

Faisal Bin Keniah | + 966 580666284| F.keniah@sudairpharma.com