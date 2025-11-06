Cairo, Egypt – The Sanmar Group, a diversified industrial conglomerate with a presence in Chemicals, Shipping, Engineering and Foundry businesses, today announced the signing of two product sale agreement term sheets with TA’ZIZ, the UAE’s world-scale chemicals and transition fuels ecosystem, for the supply of key petrochemical feedstocks.

The agreements were signed during ADIPEC in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director & Group CEO, and Ambassador Navdeep Suri, Chairman of TCI Sanmar Chemicals, former Indian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt, and a Director on the Group Corporate Board of The Sanmar Group.

Under the terms of the long-term agreements, TA’ZIZ will supply Sanmar with over 350,000 tonnes per annum of petrochemical feedstocks.

The products will be produced by TA’ZIZ at their site in Al Ruwais Industrial City, Al Dhafra region, Abu Dhabi, and are critical raw materials in the production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC), a versatile thermoplastic used in a wide range of industrial and consumer applications. The products will support The Sanmar Group’s PVC production in Port Said, Egypt, and Cuddalore, India.

Vijay Sankar, Chairman, The Sanmar Group, said: “We are pleased to initiate our strategic relationship with TA’ZIZ. These long-term agreements reflect our shared commitment to operational excellence, sustainability, and long-term value creation.”

Mashal Al Kindi, CEO of TA’ZIZ, said: “These agreements underscore TA’ZIZ’s commitment to become a reliable supplier of high-quality petrochemical products to global markets. We are pleased to partner with The Sanmar Group to support their growth ambitions in Egypt and India as we enable industrial development and economic diversification in the UAE. These agreements build on the existing robust economic ties between the UAE and India, offering further long-term collaboration opportunities and value addition between the two partners.”

About The Sanmar Group

The Sanmar Group is a diversified industrial conglomerate with a presence in Chemicals, Shipping, Engineering and Foundry businesses. With a history of over six decades, Sanmar’s global footprint spans India, Egypt, Singapore, Mexico and the United States. Sanmar is known for its strong ethical foundation and emphasis on growth through partnerships. To find out more, visit www.sanmargroup.com. For media enquiries, please contact: media@sanmargroup.com.

About TA’ZIZ

TA’ZIZ is a critical enabler of the UAE’s industrial development and economic diversification ambitions. Founded in 2020 as a joint venture between ADNOC and ADQ, TA’ZIZ is a manufacturing, industrial services, logistics and utilities ecosystem, that drives, supports, and enables the production of transition fuels and new products across the chemicals value chain. To find out more, visit: www.taziz.com. For media enquiries, please contact: media@adnoc.ae