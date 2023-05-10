Sharjah: Saned Facility Management & Solution Company has launched the "Innovation in Integrated Facilities Management" Centre and Programme in collaboration with Greenhouse, Chalhoub Group's space for innovation and entrepreneurship. The centre aims to make the industry more innovative and efficient by supporting and increasing the use of technology, artificial intelligence, software, and creative ideas in-house and across the facilities management sector in the UAE.

Through the centre, Saned seeks to adopt the best smart solutions and develop distinguished technologies and services to promote innovation. The company aims to encourage the facilities management sector to upgrade innovative digital technologies to monitor remote work, improve the quality of services, operational efficiency and reduce costs.

The launch of the Saned Centre for Innovation in Integrated Facilities Management comes from a training workshop attended by company leadership to encourage innovation. Held over two days at Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park, the training programme examined global challenges, innovation models and tools. Work teams were tasked to determine and analyse priorities based on the company strategy and then propose innovative solutions in a scientific, fun and practical manner. Teams collaborated to present the most important projects to develop Saned's business and raise performance.

The centre will target all employees working in Saned to improve work mechanisms and the quality of services. The centre will enhance levels of efficiency and productivity, encourage creativity and innovation, and find the best solutions to facilitate facility management processes.

All benefits and achievements will be circulated throughout the various departments in Saned to encourage a cascading culture of innovation.

Through the centre, Saned management is keen to focus on ways to employ and innovate solutions based on the latest international technologies. In cooperation with all stakeholders, the centre will identify the challenges faced by customers in the facilities management sector and propose innovative solutions to overcome them. Saned seeks to expand its portfolio of smart services for managing operations, costs, assets, waste, energy, and sustainability, to achieve calibrated international facilities management and align itself with the directions of the country, especially the objectives of the 2023 Sustainability Year. The company will continue to adopt policies aimed at applying technology in various aspects of life, highlighting the importance of studying the ideas and suggestions of employees and implementing those that contribute to the development of the services provided to customers, partners, and employees.

Saned will launch a programme to manage and follow up proposals, and implement feasible suggestions, whether from an operational perspective and development of procedures or from a financial standpoint. The company will develop an incubating environment for creativity and innovation to thrive by applying best practices.