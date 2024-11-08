New automated chord measurement system is the first aerospace R&D project successfully tested in the UAE, poised for global adoption after certification

This technology is set to transform aviation MRO processes through collaborative technological advancements between academia and industry

Successful demonstration showcases the UAE's progress in global aviation research and development to address global opportunities and challenges in the industry

New robotic arm technology elevates the UAE's position as a global aviation leader, aiming to export homegrown innovations to global markets

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Sanad, the global aerospace engineering and leasing solutions leader wholly owned by Abu Dhabi’s sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company PJSC (Mubadala), Khalifa University of Science and Technology and Lufthansa Technik Middle East (LTME), the Dubai based subsidiary of Lufthansa Technik, a global provider of Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services, have embarked on a journey together, into the realm of robotic arm technology. Together, they have successfully demonstrated their innovative robotic arm at Lufthansa Technik’s headquarters in Hamburg, Germany, marking a significant advancement in efficiency and innovation in the aviation sector.

The partnership between Sanad, Khalifa University's Advanced Research and Innovation Center (ARIC) and LTME marks a significant advancement in integrating artificial intelligence within the MRO industry. Together, they have developed an automated chord measurement system that combines an industrial robotic arm with a laser profiler, bringing cutting-edge technologies like AVIATAR to the forefront of aviation maintenance. The joint efforts have resulted in revolutionary technology that enhances the efficiency and accuracy of MRO processes, positioning the UAE as a hub for aviation innovation.

The automated chord measurement system, the first of its kind aerospace R&D initiative successfully tested in the UAE, was developed over 18 months. This process, from ideation to testing, was guided by the Sanad R&D team and the research team at Khalifa University’s ARIC, including 10 UAE National undergraduate students, a PhD researcher, three research engineers, and two faculty members. The technology underwent rigorous testing at the ARIC center and Sanad, resulting in a perfected system that is now set to be operationalized in MRO processes at Sanad.

After successful testing in the UAE, the robotic arm underwent further analysis at Lufthansa Technik's Hamburg headquarters, for its potential in laser analysis within the MRO sector, showcasing the UAE's role in pioneering aviation technology and driving industry advancements. This advancement is set to revolutionize aircraft maintenance, reducing repair turnaround time, improving efficiency, and leading to significant cost savings and maximized aircraft availability.

His Excellency Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President, Khalifa University, said: "We are delighted that the results of our groundbreaking collaboration with SANAD and Lufthansa Technik Middle East have spearheaded the development of a transformative automated chord measurement system to reduce errors due to human reliance, increase precision by a factor of ten, and overall efficiency in components repair turnaround time by 35%. With the robotic arm now headed to Germany for further testing, this partnership demonstrates the immense potential for academic-industry breakthroughs to drive innovation and efficiency in the MRO sector. By involving and enabling our faculty and students to contribute to this cutting-edge technology, we are not only preparing local talent for successful careers, but further positioning the UAE as a global nexus for aviation excellence. This is also a testament that Khalifa University has the ability to translate its research and innovation to market and have a local and global impact."

Mansoor Janahi, Managing Director and Group CEO of Sanad, said: "This collaboration epitomizes the pivotal role of academia-industry partnerships in driving Sanad's innovations strategy, and we are confident about scaling up these collaborations. Our partnership with Khalifa University and Lufthansa Technik Middle East marks a significant stride towards setting new standards in aircraft maintenance. By harnessing the power of innovative technologies, we are driving efficiency and cost savings, ultimately benefiting the aviation sector globally.”

Ziad Al-Hazmi, CEO of Lufthansa Technik Middle East said: “Our collaboration with SANAD and Khalifa University is a testament to the expertise and capabilities of the teams involved. It not only positions the UAE as a leader in digital transformation in the MRO industry and signifies the government’s commitment to digital awareness, but also shows the impact of successful collaboration in the aviation sector.”

This collaboration showcases the UAE's advancing research and development prowess, tackling global aviation challenges and opportunities. Its goal is to transform MRO processes, bolstering the UAE's standing as a technological frontrunner in aviation. The successful development of this innovative technology underscores the UAE's dedication to leading global aviation. Furthermore, the collaboration emphasizes a commitment to education empowerment, providing student career growth opportunities at Lufthansa Technik and Sanad. These initiatives will enhance collaboration among MROs, universities, and governments, solidifying the UAE's reputation as an innovation and technology hub.

About Sanad

Sanad Group (Sanad) is a global aerospace engineering and leasing solutions leader headquartered in Abu Dhabi and wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company PJSC. With over 37 years of operational experience, Sanad provides leaders in commercial aviation with world-class maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services and financing solutions.

Visit us at https://www.sanad.ae Follow us on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn @TheSanadGroup

For more information, please contact:

Hasna Abouseir

habouseir@sanad.ae

About Khalifa University of Science and Technology

Khalifa University of Science and Technology, the UAE’s top-ranked research-intensive institution, focuses on developing world leaders and critical thinkers in science, engineering and medicine. The world-class university endeavors to be a catalyst to the growth of Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s rapidly developing knowledge economy, as an education destination of choice and a global leader among widely acknowledged international universities.

About Lufthansa Technik

The Lufthansa Technik Group is one of the leading providers of technical aircraft services in the world. Certified internationally as maintenance, production and design organization, the company employs more than 23,000 people in dozens of locations around the globe. Lufthansa Technik offers the full range of services for commercial, VIP and special mission aircraft. The portfolio includes maintenance, repair, overhaul and modification of airframes, engines, components and landing gears, as well as the manufacture of innovative cabin products and digital fleet support.

About Lufthansa Technik Middle East

Lufthansa Technik Middle East (LTME) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lufthansa Technik Group. LTME started operations in the Aviation District of Dubai South, a master planned city centered on the vision of the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum. With LTME’s startup in 2017 and the overwhelming support of the Dubai South team, it has grown quite rapidly over the years with expansions in capabilities ranging from Airframe Related Component (ARC®) support, AOG (Aircraft-On-Ground) support, engine QEC events, and engine wash services including a local material support desk & Warehousing.