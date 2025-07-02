Sanad expands its LEAP engine capabilities to support a growing base of international airlines who operate the world’s most in-demand narrow-body engine family.

The expansion will include enhancements to infrastructure and the creation of 140 new jobs, contributing to the UAE’s growing status as a global aerospace hub.

Abu Dhabi: Sanad, a global leader in aerospace engineering and leasing solutions wholly owned by Abu Dhabi’s sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company PJSC (Mubadala), today announced an expansion of its existing offload agreement with GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines for the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider for CFM International LEAP engines. As such, this marks a major milestone in Sanad’s growth as a full-capability service provider, strengthening its global presence and reinforcing its growing influence as a trusted partner of the global aerospace industry.

Since 2023, Sanad has been performing maintenance visits for LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B engines with over 35 shop visits already completed. The company is also on track to achieve full in-house testing capabilities for both engine variants by the fourth quarter of 2025, a key milestone that will enable Sanad to conduct comprehensive overhauls, validate engine performance, and deliver faster, more streamlined services.

Under the new agreement, Sanad will expand its services to include full overhaul capabilities for both LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B engines, further enhancing its end-to-end MRO offering for the LEAP platform.

This expansion comes at a time of significant growth in the narrow-body aircraft segment, which is expected to represent over 75% of the future global commercial fleet. The LEAP engine powers two of the most in-demand aircraft in this category: the Boeing 737 MAX and Airbus A320neo families.

Sanad’s enhanced LEAP engine capabilities will provide comprehensive lifecycle support for this rapidly expanding engine fleet. With overhaul, repair, and testing services delivered from its advanced facilities in Abu Dhabi, Sanad is positioned to meet the evolving needs of global airlines, supporting engine availability, optimizing turnaround times, and reinforcing the UAE’s leadership in high-value aerospace services.

“This milestone reflects Sanad’s unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, technical expertise and outstanding service excellence,” said Mansoor Janahi, Managing Director and Group CEO of Sanad. “Our expanded collaboration with GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines strengthens our long-standing partnership while advancing the UAE’s ambition to be a global center for aerospace technology and industrial advancement.”

“Sanad is demonstrating its ability to deliver world-class MRO services,” said Alan Kelly, General Manager of CFM LEAP Engine Services at GE Aerospace. “Not only will Middle Eastern carriers benefit from local capability, but the broader MRO ecosystem will also benefit from the additional capacity.”

“Sanad’s work addresses rising demand for LEAP-powered aircraft and associated engine maintenance,” said Nicolas Potier, Vice President of Support & Services for Safran Aircraft Engines. “This collaboration shows how the MRO ecosystem for LEAP engines continues to growth and mature.”

To support this expansion, Sanad will invest in infrastructure, new tooling, equipment, and operational capabilities. These enhancements will be implemented within Sanad’s existing MRO and test cell facilities in Abu Dhabi and are expected to create 140 new jobs, with a strong focus on Emiratization and national workforce development in line with the company’s long-term goals.

By 2027, Sanad will be fully equipped to perform complete overhaul and testing services for all LEAP engine offloads under this agreement, further solidifying its role as a trusted MRO partner for the global aviation industry and contributing to the UAE’s broader ambitions for industrial growth and global aerospace leadership.

CFM and LEAP are trademarks of CFM International, a 50/50 joint company between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines.

About Sanad

Sanad Group (Sanad) is a global aerospace engineering and leasing solutions leader headquartered in Abu Dhabi and wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company PJSC. With over 37 years of operational experience, Sanad provides leaders in commercial aviation with world-class maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services and financing solutions.

Visit us at https://www.sanad.ae

For more information, please contact: Hasna Abouseir habouseir@sanad.ae

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace is a global aerospace propulsion, services, and systems leader with an installed base of approximately 45,000 commercial and 25,000 military aircraft engines. With a global team of approximately 53,000 employees building on more than a century of innovation and learning, GE Aerospace is committed to inventing the future of flight, lifting people up, and bringing them home safely. Learn more about how GE Aerospace and its partners are defining flight for today, tomorrow, and the future at www.geaerospace.com.

About Safran Aircraft Engines

Safran Aircraft Engines designs, produces and sells, alone or in partnership, commercial and military aircraft engines offering world-class performance, reliability and environmental compliance. Through CFM International, Safran Aircraft Engines is the world's leading supplier of engines for single- aisle mainline commercial jets. https://www.safran-group.com