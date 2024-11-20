Partnership Expansion: Sanad and GAL have expanded their MRO partnership with a new AED 73.5 million agreement.

Abu Dhabi, UAE - Sanad, the global aerospace engineering and leasing solutions leader wholly owned by Abu Dhabi’s sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company PJSC (Mubadala), and Global Aerospace Logistics (GAL), a leading provider of integrated defense and aerospace solutions, are proud to announce an expansion in their longstanding maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) partnership with a new AED 73.5 million agreement.

This agreement, announced during Air Expo Abu Dhabi – a global platform that brings together over 18,000 aviation and aerospace industry leaders – will see Sanad continue to provide comprehensive MRO services for the Rolls-Royce Trent 700 engines that power the A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) fleet of the UAE Air Force & Air Defense (AFAD). The partnership will leverage the latest technologies, skilled manpower, and state-of-the-art facility to ensure efficient engine maintenance, reduced downtime and enhanced fleet reliability.

This latest milestone brings the total value generated by the Sanad-GAL partnership since 2021 to over AED 220 million underscoring a successful collaboration between two of Abu Dhabi’s aerospace champions.

As the only independent MRO center worldwide authorized by Rolls-Royce to service the Trent 700 engine platform, Sanad’s unique capabilities have played an integral role in positioning Abu Dhabi as a major hub for the global engine maintenance supply chain. This important agreement enables Sanad to receive Trent 700 engines from airlines worldwide, enhancing in-country value and bolstering the UAE’s aviation sustainment capabilities. By keeping MRO services local, Sanad not only enhances regional aerospace expertise but also minimizes reliance on foreign facilities, delivering faster turnaround times and greater efficiency.

Through this collaboration, Sanad and GAL are making significant progress in developing local aerospace support capabilities, nurturing local talent, and advancing aviation infrastructure – all key contributions to sustainable economic growth in the UAE.

Mansoor Janahi, Managing Director and Group CEO at Sanad, said: "Our partnership with GAL reflects a strong, shared commitment to elevating the UAE’s aviation capabilities. By combining Sanad’s nearly four decades of MRO experience with GAL’s deep understanding of the UAE Air Force’s operational needs, we are driving forward Abu Dhabi’s vision of a self-sustaining aviation hub. As a key player in Rolls-Royce’s global maintenance supply base, Sanad not only strengthens regional aerospace expertise but also attracts international business and cultivates specialized local talent, advancing the UAE’s position as a leader in aerospace innovation.”

Mahmood Alhay Alhameli, Chief Executive Officer at GAL, added "Our collaboration with Sanad is essential to maintaining the operational readiness of the UAE AFAD’s MRTT fleet. Sanad’s comprehensive in-country support brings significant advantages in efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and responsiveness, enhancing our ability to meet evolving client needs through this expanded agreement. By providing these support services within the UAE, the Sanad-GAL collaboration reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to supporting the nation’s aviation ecosystem through MRO excellence.”

Sanad Group (Sanad) is a global aerospace engineering and leasing solutions leader headquartered in Abu Dhabi and wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company PJSC. With over 37 years of operational experience, Sanad provides leaders in commercial aviation with world-class maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services and financing solutions.

Global Aerospace Logistics (GAL) is a leading provider of integrated aerospace and defense services, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Established in 2007 and 100% UAE-owned, GAL’s team of over 5,000 employees from 71 nationalities brings a depth of experience in aviation sustainment solutions servicing more than 500 aircraft across eight customer sites.