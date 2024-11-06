Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: In a pioneering move that strengthens Chery's presence in the Saudi market, Sanabel Modern Motors, a subsidiary of Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Group, has announced the launch of the first certified Chery International training center in Jeddah, located at Al Sulaymaniyah showroom. This initiative reflects the trust that Sanabel Modern Motors and Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors have in the Chery brand and their shared vision for a bright future for this prestigious brand in Saudi Arabia.

This certified training center aims to offer a range of innovative services and programs that will support customers and partners both in the Kingdom and the wider region. These include:

Offering live streaming services for workshops and training sessions, along with regular visits from product engineers and after-sales teams to enhance the level of support provided to customers. This provides a unique opportunity for business partners, fleet operators, and wholesalers to engage directly with Chery product developers and acquire the expertise needed for sustainable sales and after-sales operations. Organizing open training days for students, car enthusiasts, and professionals to access the latest advancements in automotive technology from China. Building trust in Chery products and continuously investing in developing Saudi talent in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030, which promotes sustainable and innovative mobility solutions.

This center embodies Chery and Sanabel Modern Motors' commitment to closing the gap between the brand and its customers by opening more service centers and expanding their network. It focuses on training and enhancing employees' skills to boost the brand's value. Through the launch of the “We Are Closer” platform, Sanabel and Chery aim to establish direct and effective communication with customers, offering them an exceptional service experience that exceeds expectations.

Commenting on this development, Eng. Hesham Amer, Managing Director of Sanabel Modern Motors, said: "The Saudi market offers a tremendous opportunity for Chery, and we are working to enhance our sales and after-sales capabilities to provide the best customer experience in the Kingdom." He added, "This training center represents a strategic investment aimed at elevating all operations and equipping customers and partners with the necessary information and support."

Additionally, Eng. Ahmed Abdelfattah, After-Sales Director, remarked: "This center is part of our expansion strategy to strengthen our services in the sector. We are committed to opening more service centers to meet the needs of the Saudi market and offer comprehensive support to all our customers."

This training center marks a pivotal point in Chery's journey to strengthen its position in the Saudi market. It reflects Sanabel Modern Motors' commitment to developing national skills and talents in the automotive sector. With this new investment, Sanabel and Chery aim to provide exceptional customer service experiences and innovative mobility solutions aligned with Saudi Vision 2030 to promote a sustainable transportation future in the Kingdom.

About Sanabel Modern Motors

Sanabel Modern Motors, a subsidiary of Mohammed Yousuf Naghi Company, is the exclusive authorized distributor for Chery Pro vehicles in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Its commitment to rewarding the community is grounded in a seasoned conglomerate with decades of experience in the automotive sector. With professional management and valuable industry experience, alongside highly trained sales and after-sales staff, Sanabel Modern Motors aspires to serve customers across all sales channels and segments throughout the kingdom. Committed to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Sanabel Modern Motors is poised to redefine the automotive experience in Saudi Arabia.

About Chery

Chery is a leading global automotive manufacturer renowned for its innovation and cutting-edge technology. Established in 1997, Chery has emerged as one of the largest exporters of motor vehicles, with a presence in over 80 countries and a remarkable sales record of over 11 million vehicles worldwide. Beyond automotive manufacturing, the Chery global group encompasses a diversified portfolio spanning 7 major industrial sectors, including aviation, shipping, and components. Driven by a passion for design, advanced technology, and top-of-the-line safety standards, Chery boasts an impressive collection of over 14,000 patents, positioning itself as a global leader in independent innovation and engineering excellence.