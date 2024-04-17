High Chances of Winning Amongst Participants

Riyadh: Sanabel Modern Motors, a subsidiary of Mohammed Yousuf Naghi Company, the exclusive authorized agent for Chery Pro vehicles in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, launches the #EIDIYACHERYPRO competition where 30 lucky winners could walk away with a Chery Pro Tiggo 2 Pro model in conjunction with Eid al-Fitr this year.

The competition marks the largest giveaway in Sanabel Modern Motors history and reflects the company’s commitment in rewarding the community with the award-winning Chery Pro Tiggo 2. The Chery Tiggo 2 Pro is packed with features such as a 9-inch touchscreen display, rearview camera, 17-inch alloy wheels, and keyless entry. Under the hood, it is powered by a 1.0-liter engine that produces 116 horsepower and 150 Nm of torque.

The competition mechanics are simple; participants need to book a test drive and post their favourite aspect about any Chery Pro vehicle on their Instagram, Facebook or Twitter account. The post that is the most creative and receives the highest interaction will be in the running to win a Tiggo 2 Pro.

Ibrahim Hassan, National Marketing Manager at Sanabel Modern Motors said: "At Sanabel Modern Motors, we continually seek out innovative ideas in achieving greater heights as well as spreading joy to others during the month of Eid al-Fitr. By launching the largest competition in our history in giving away an unprecedented number of cars, we want to ensure that the citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia with our award-winning Chery Pro Tiggo 2,”.

For more details on the competition, visit https://www.cheryksa.com/en/about.

