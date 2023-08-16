Dubai, UAE: The Samsung Galaxy Open Market at the Dubai Mall continues to garner consumer interest in its third week. Under the theme ‘Join the Flip Side’, the store showcases Samsung’s latest Galaxy devices, including the revolutionary Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Tab S9 Series, and Galaxy Watch6 Series.

Among key attractions is a series of daily and weekly competitions where guests can win exciting prizes. The competitions are taking place inside various themed experiential zones to highlight key features of the latest Samsung devices.

The FlexStudio Competition encourages users to experience Flex Mode in the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5. To facilitate the competition, Samsung Gulf has set up a selfie experiential zone with various angles of Galaxy Z Flip5. Visitors can try out diverse angles of the Galaxy Z Flip5 selfie. The best/most creative images each week will win a Samsung voucher.

Samsung has also invited expert instructors to run a series of daily Photography Masterclasses, allowing participants to learn all the tips and tricks on the Galaxy Z Flip5 camera. Learning about Flex Mode makes transitioning from a regular to a flip phone easier and more fun. Judges choose the best image for weekly prizes.

Gaming enthusiasts are also well-catered for, a gaming zone houses various Tab S9 and Galaxy Fold5 gaming kits, including a Mini Arcade, a Z Fold5 Controller and a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Guests can compete against each other in popular games such as Genshin Impact, Asphalt 9, Defense Derby and Harry Potter: Magic Awakened.

Meanwhile, the Flip Your Beats freestyle rap/singing challenge moves to the qualifying rounds on August 18. Flip Your Beats aims to showcase local talent among local artists and rappers from the region. The competition is all about how uniquely the singer/rapper can either alter an existing song or create a new song to highlight the new Flip Phone. The Ultimate Showdown (finale) will be held on August 20. The mega winner from this challenge will receive a Galaxy Z Flip5, the runners-up a Watch6, while the 2nd runners-up will take home a Buds2 Pro. All shortlisted participants will receive an exclusive Galaxy Pack.

Dubai residents and visitors alike can still visit the pop-up until August 28, conveniently located at the Star Atrium at The Dubai Mall (Lower Ground Floor).

