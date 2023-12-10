Muscat – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced today that models[1] in its 2023 Neo QLED and QLED lineup have earned the “Low Vision Care” certification from TÜV Rheinland. This certification is awarded to products that adhere to standards designed to assist viewers affected by Amblyopia, a type of visual impairment, by enhancing image presentation and improving vision detection.

“Technological innovation gains true meaning when it is available to everyone, so we’re thrilled to receive this certification that underscores our work to build features to make viewing more accessible,” said Seok Woo Yong, EVP and Deputy Head of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “Under Samsung’s mission of ‘Screens Everywhere, Screens for All,’ we will continue to deliver premium screens that cater to the needs of every viewer.”

To improve the viewing experience for consumers with different types of low vision, Samsung developed Relumino Mode, which enhances specific parts of videos — such as highlighting outlines and improving contrast and sharpness — so that it is easier to discern content on the screen and follow the actions. Amblyopia, also known as lazy eye, occurs in about three percent of children, making it one of the more common low vision problems experienced in childhood. In most cases of amblyopia, a child’s brain ignores the signals coming from one eye, meaning it only develops pathways to the other eye.

TÜV Rheinland, a leading international certification body, awards its “Low Vision Care” certification by evaluating how technology impacts the user experience for those with amblyopia. It conducts various tests that compare how normal display modes and the Relumino Mode differ in clarity, sharpness, and overall visual comfort.

In addition to this latest certification, Samsung screens have also received the “Circadian Rhythm Display” certification and “Eye Care” certification from Verband Deutscher Elektrotechniker (VDE), as well as the “Glare-Free” validation from Underwriters Laboratories (UL) for its technologies that offer a safer, more comfortable viewing experience. It also received the “Pantone Validated” and “Skin Tone Validated” certifications from Pantone, signifying that certified Samsung screens meet the organization’s color accuracy standards. This growing list of accolades highlights how innovation can positively influence consumer experiences with technology and reinforces Samsung’s global TV leadership over the past 17 years.

[1] Neo QLED 8K (QN900, QN800), Neo QLED 4K (QN80 and above) and QLED (Q80 and above) series. Applied models vary by region.