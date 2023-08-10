Samsung is offering additional benefits such as subscriptions and accessories on purchases of the latest devices.

Collaboration with local partners like Emirates, Emirates Nature-WWF and local role-models like Amna Al Qubaisi and Dr. Nasr Al Jafari to help Samsung embark on a new growth chapter

Dubai, UAE: Samsung Gulf Electronics has announced the local availability of the Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Tab S9 Series and Galaxy Watch6 Series across the UAE, following the global launch at Unpacked in Seoul, South Korea on July 26.

DooHee Lee, President of Samsung Gulf Electronics, said: “In the last four years since the launch of the first Galaxy Fold, we have been on a constant journey where we have listened to customers and learnt from them. The GCC markets' ever evolving and vibrant landscape underscores the significance of providing an exciting mobile experience that also enhances the new growth chapter in the region. As we reveal robust local partnerships, we are poised to forge impactful experiences for our valued consumers.”

Fadi Abu Shamat, Head of the Mobile eXperience Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics, said, “The Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 are truly revolutionary devices, overcoming the challenges associated with folding screens to deliver durable and stylish devices. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S9 Series takes mobile productivity to a whole new level with a sleek device designed around our customers’ needs. The Galaxy Watch6 Series, on the other hand, is the new wellness hub with a range of innovations that makes tracking your health and fitness goals a seamless experience. We've seen an overwhelming response to our pre-order offers, which have been extremely encouraging. As we launch the new devices in the market, we are excited to surpass this demand. We forecast an aggressive double-digit growth in our mobile ecosystem throughout the year.”

Samsung’s heritage of innovation and dedication to the foldables category has created an incredibly versatile lineup of devices. With a strong belief in the potential of the foldable format, paired with world-class R&D and manufacturing capabilities, Samsung has consistently refined and optimized the Galaxy Z series lineup. From content creation on Galaxy Z Flip5’s new Flex Window to seamless multitasking on Galaxy Z Fold5, this series of Galaxy foldables meets and exceeds the distinctive needs of today’s users. With solid performance and an optimized battery powered by the latest processor, the new devices transform what is possible with a smartphone – open or closed.

The new Galaxy Tab S9 series redefines the tablet landscape and sets new standards for immersive viewing and creative freedom. Across all three models, Galaxy Tab S9, S9+ and S9 Ultra, Dynamic AMOLED 2X display ensures epic viewing and entertainment experiences with the power of Qualcomm Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy. An in-box, IP68-rated S Pen helps users bring their ideas to life. And as the first Galaxy Tab S series to earn an IP68 rating, the Galaxy Tab S9 series enables users to follow their inspiration, both indoors and out.

The new Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic are designed to help users build healthier habits every day and through the night. Galaxy Watch6 series packs holistic health offerings and powerful performance in a refined and sleek design, boasting a slimmer bezel, a larger, more vibrant display, and a more interactive user interface. Both models also allow users to access a greater selection of versatile watch faces as well as new band options that empower them to meet their goals.

Partnerships for a better future

Samsung users can now unlock the full potential of the Galaxy experience through Samsung Wallet. The newly enhanced Samsung Wallet is the go-everywhere, worry-free app for essentials such as payment cards, all in one convenient e-wallet with the highest coverage among regional banks, and up to 96% within the UAE. Also, customers can now earn Samsung Reward points with each purchase made via Samsung Wallet – these points can be redeemed on Samsung.com.

Recent upgrades in the Samsung Wallet include adding boarding passes and bringing new convenience to passengers, including Emirates.

Samsung has also partnered with Dr. Nasr Al Jafari, Medical Director of DNA Health & Wellness specifically for Galaxy Watch6 who will educate consumers on how to leverage the smartwatch to track three critical aspects of modern-day health - monitoring heart rate, blood pressure and ECG reading.

Galaxy for the Planet

Sustainability is at the heart of the latest Galaxy devices. Samsung has partnered with Emirates Nature-WWF in the UAE to enhance and restore natural ecosystems. Samsung Gulf, in partnership with e&, will donate a portion of the proceeds on the sale of the latest Galaxy devices sold on Samsung.com and Etisalat channels on behalf of its customers to Emirates Nature-WWF. The funds will support Emirates Nature-WWF’s local conservation projects in the UAE.

Mansour Al Ketbi, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Emirates Nature-WWF said, “As an environmental charity that champions conservation solutions that are rooted in science, innovation and technology, Emirates Nature-WWF is delighted to partner with Samsung on this initiative. By purchasing Samsung products at select channels, customers across the UAE are showing their supporting for local conservation efforts that deliver transformative impact for the benefit of people and planet alike.”

Launch offer & pricing (Samsung.com)

UAE customers purchasing the Galaxy Z Flip5 via Samsung.com will receive complimentary Galaxy Buds2Pro, along with ‘Beyond Limits Special Edition’ inspired by Amna Al Qubaisi - the first woman Emirati racer. The special package, exclusively available on Samsung.com is curated to celebrate Amna’s achievements and designed by famed artist Dina Saadi. It will also contain a Flip Case as well as a case for Galaxy Buds2 Pro. For those purchasing the Galaxy Z Fold5 via Samsung.com, they will receive an e-voucher worth AED 250, 1-year Samsung Care+ (screen coverage), and up to 10X Samsung Rewards.

Within the Galaxy Tab S9 Series, the 1TB and 512GB variants of the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra are exclusively available on Samsung.com. Those purchasing the 1TB will also receive a Slim Book Cover Keyboard along with 1-year subscription of Microsoft Office 365 Personal, and 5X Samsung Rewards.

For all the other Tab S9 variants, buyers when purchasing, will receive Galaxy Buds2, 1-year subscription of Microsoft Office 365 Personal and 5X Samsung Rewards.

Samsung Members will also receive four months of YouTube Premium, four months of OSN+, three months of Shahid VIP, 1-year subscription of Microsoft Office 365 Personal, and 1-year Entertainer membership when purchasing the Foldables and the Tabs via Samsung.com.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Watch6 customers on Samsung.com will receive complimentary Galaxy Buds2 as well as earn 5X Samsung Rewards.

Launch offer & pricing (Retail)

Customers purchasing the Galaxy Z Fold5 or Z Flip5 will receive 1-year Samsung Care+ (screen coverage). Samsung Members will also receive four months of YouTube Premium, 1-year Microsoft 365 Personal subscription, four months of OSN+, three months of Shahid VIP and 1-year Entertainer membership.

Galaxy Tab S9 Series customers will benefit from free Galaxy Buds2 and 1-year Microsoft 365 Personal subscription. Samsung Members will additionally benefit from four months of YouTube Premium, four months of OSN+, 1-year Microsoft 365 Personal subscription and three months of Shahid VIP subscriptions, and one year of Entertainer membership. Meanwhile, Galaxy Watch6 Series customers will receive complimentary Galaxy Buds2.

Also, Customers can trade-in their old devices for extra savings.

