Amman, Jordan – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced that the Samsung Global Goals App has won Bronze in the “Partnership or Collaboration – Responsible Technology” category of the 4th Annual Anthem Awards, which recognizes initiatives that leverage technology responsibly through strategic partnerships to address societal challenges and promote ethical technology use. This recognition highlights Samsung’s continued dedication to fostering impactful, technology-driven solutions to some of the world’s most pressing challenges.

The Anthem Awards is one of the largest and most comprehensive social impact awards program that honors incredible, purpose-driven work from individuals, companies and organizations around the globe. The 4th Annual Anthem Awards marked the most competitive season yet, with over 2,300 entries submitted from 34 countries. By recognizing projects and initiatives that drive global change, the Anthem Awards establish a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires action in communities worldwide.

“We are truly honored to have our commitment to the Global Goals recognized by the Anthem Awards,” said Stephanie Choi, EVP & Head of Marketing, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “Samsung is dedicated to harnessing the power of technology to inspire collective action, open collaboration and creating a better future for all. As we advance towards 2030 alongside the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Samsung Global Goals app will remain vital for driving action and progress toward achieving the Global Goals.”

Developed in partnership with the UNDP, the Samsung Global Goals app empowers millions worldwide to contribute directly to the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, also known as the Global Goals. Launched in 2019, the app now has nearly 300 million Galaxy users around the world and has raised over $20 million to support UNDP initiatives through user donations, in-app advertisements and matching donations from Samsung.

▲ The Samsung Global Goals app has engaged millions of Galaxy users and raised substantial funds to support UNDP’s work in advancing the Global Goals and contributing to their achievements.

