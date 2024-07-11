Customers who order the Galaxy Z Fold6, Z Flip6, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Buds3 and Buds3 Pro will receive exclusive gifts and benefits

Dubai, UAE: Samsung Gulf Electronics has unveiled exciting pre-order benefits for its latest flagship devices following the global launch at Galaxy Unpacked in Paris. Customers can reserve the Galaxy Z Fold6, Z Flip6, Watch Ultra, Watch7, and Buds3 and Buds3 Pro and enjoy exclusive offers.

Building on the success of Galaxy AI introduced earlier this year, Samsung is now spearheading the next chapter of mobile AI with its versatile and flexible foldable devices. The Galaxy Z Series leverages its unique form factors to enable a range of innovative mobile experiences, whether using the Galaxy Z Fold's large screen, the Galaxy Z Flip's FlexWindow, or making the most of the iconic FlexMode. These new devices are set to provide more opportunities to maximize AI capabilities, accelerating a new era of communication, productivity, and creativity.

Fadi Abu Shamat, Senior Director and Head of Mobile eXperience Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics, commented: "We're thrilled to bring the next generation of our Galaxy family to the UAE market. The Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6 represent the pinnacle of smartphone innovation, combining cutting-edge AI capabilities with our most advanced foldable technology yet. The reimagined Galaxy Watch Ultra and Watch7 takes AI-enabled health and fitness to the next level, while our third-generation Galaxy Buds, powered by Galaxy AI, bring Real-Time voice AI interpretation without having to look at a phone screen. And now our exclusive pre-order offers make it easier for everyone to access their favorite devices in time and upgrade for incredible value."

Customers who order the highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6 will receive exclusive gifts and benefits. The Galaxy Z Fold6 is available in sought-after color variants[1] like Crafted Black and White, while the Galaxy Z Flip6 can be purchased in Crafted Black, White, and Peach exclusively on https://www.samsung.com/ae/.

For fitness enthusiasts and technology aficionados, the Galaxy Watch Ultra presents a compelling proposition. Pre-orders of this sophisticated smartwatch will benefit from complimentary Galaxy Buds2 Pro and 10X Samsung Rewards points.

The Galaxy Watch7, which harmoniously blends style and functionality, is also available for pre-order. Early orders will receive a complimentary Galaxy SmartTag2, a Travel Adapter, and 10X Samsung Rewards points.

Audio enthusiasts will find the pre-order offer for the Galaxy Buds3 and Buds3 Pro particularly appealing, as it includes a complimentary Galaxy SmartTag2 and 10X Samsung Rewards points.

.Furthermore, all pre-orders are awarded with complimentary 1-year Samsung Care+ coverage.

For those interested in multiple devices, a multi-purchase offer provides up to 30% off when acquiring a new Galaxy Watch Ultra, Watch7, Buds3 and Buds3 Pro in conjunction with a Galaxy Z Fold6 or Galaxy Z Flip6, exclusively on https://www.samsung.com/ae/

Customers can visit samsung.com promptly to take advantage of these unparalleled pre-order offers and secure their next-generation devices.

Model & Price

Galaxy Z Fold6 (1TB) : AED 8,699

Galaxy Z Fold6 (512 GB) : AED 7,699

Galaxy Z Fold6 (256 GB) : AED 7,199

Galaxy Z Flip6 (512 GB) : AED 4,799

Galaxy Z Flip6 (256 GB) : AED 4,299

Galaxy Watch Ultra : AED 2,499

Galaxy Watch7 44mm LTE : AED 1,449

Galaxy Watch7 44mm BT : AED 1,249

Galaxy Watch7 40mm LTE : AED 1,349

Galaxy Watch7 40mm BT : AED 1,149

Galaxy Buds3 Pro : AED 819

Galaxy Buds3 : AED 589

[1] Availability of color for Galaxy Z series may vary by market, region or carrier