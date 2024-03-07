Guaranteed trade-in benefits

Dubai, UAE: With the holy month of Ramadan approaching, Samsung Gulf Electronics is excited to unveil its 'Welcome AI this Ramadan' campaign, offering an opportunity for consumers to embrace the latest its latest innovations while enjoying substantial benefits.

Throughout the month, consumers can unlock up to 40% off on a wide selection of products on Samsung.com, in addition to a "Buy More, Save More" offer for TVs and home appliances, including Samsung's cutting-edge AI-powered products. Moreover, customers can earn up to 10X Rewards points, making the campaign a truly unique and rewarding experience.

With this campaign, Samsung is transforming the Ramadan experience via its integrated ecosystem of visual display products, digital appliances, as well as mobile devices to offer unparalleled home experiences.

The exclusive offers, bundles, and promotions are crafted to bring the latest technology, including AI into every home, delivering unparalleled value and elevating Ramadan experiences through innovation. Consumers can also take advantage of guaranteed doorstep trade-in, free shipping and returns, and attractive 0% instalment plans for up to 24 months with select banks in the UAE. In addition, Emirates NBD select cardholders can unlock additional offers on TV & home appliances purchases.

Shafi Alam, Head of Direct-to-Consumer Business & Corporate Marketing at Samsung Gulf Electronics, said: "At Samsung, we're constantly exploring new ways to provide our consumers with meaningful innovation. This Ramadan, we are excited to introduce a campaign that blends the spirit of tradition with the power of AI. We aim to offer our customers personalized solutions through our online offering that enhance the spirit of the holy month."

From discovering traditional Ramadan food recipes directly on the AI-powered Bespoke refrigerator to watching Ramadan series on large screens boosted by AI Upscaling or using the Circle to Search function on the Galaxy S24 Series to easily find and shop for gifts, making the Ramadan experience truly seamless and enjoyable.

To learn more about these offers and benefits, visit Samsung.com

