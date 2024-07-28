The Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra take AI-enabled health and fitness to the next level, while Galaxy Buds3 brings AI-powered communication experiences, including real-time voice interpretation and intelligent sound optimization.

Muscat, Oman - Samsung Gulf Electronics today announced the local launch of its latest flagship devices in Oman following their global unveiling at Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris, France. The new lineup includes the Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch7, and Galaxy Buds3, all now available for purchase.

Building on the success of Galaxy AI introduced earlier this year, Samsung is pushing the boundaries of mobile artificial intelligence with its versatile and flexible foldable devices. The new Galaxy Z Series leverages its unique form factors to enable innovative mobile experiences powered by AI, whether using the Galaxy Z Fold's large screen, the Galaxy Z Flip's FlexWindow, or the iconic FlexMode.

Fadi Abu Shamat, Senior Director and Head of Mobile eXperience Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics, said, "We're thrilled to bring the next generation of our Galaxy family to Oman. These devices represent the pinnacle of smartphone innovation, combining cutting-edge AI capabilities with our most advanced foldable technology yet. The AI-powered Galaxy Watch Ultra and Watch7 are set to revolutionize health and fitness, while our third-generation Galaxy Buds bring real-time voice AI interpretation without having to look at a phone screen."

The Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra take AI-enabled health and fitness to the next level. The Watch7 introduces new features like an AGEs Index for monitoring biological aging and a dual-frequency GPS for precise location tracking. The Watch Ultra, designed for extreme durability, operates at altitudes from 500 meters below sea level to 9,000 meters high, making it ideal for a wide range of activities.

Both watches are powered by Wear OS 5, offering advanced performance and power efficiency. They also feature enhanced sensors for more accurate health monitoring and a new 3nm processor for improved performance.

The Galaxy Buds3 brings AI-powered communication experiences, including real-time voice interpretation and intelligent sound optimization.

Availability and Launch offer

Samsung is offering attractive retail promotions for its new Galaxy lineup until August 31. Customers purchasing the Galaxy Z Fold6 or Galaxy Z Flip6 from Samsung.com, Samsung stores and retail partners will receive a complimentary package, including Galaxy Buds2 Pro, a Travel Adapter, and a SmartTag2. Those purchasing the Galaxy Watch Ultra will receive a pair of Galaxy Buds2 Pro. Those purchasing the Galaxy Watch7 will receive a 45W travel adapter.

These offers aim to provide additional value to customers and showcase the ecosystem of Samsung's latest devices working together seamlessly.

Model Price Galaxy Z Fold6 (1TB) OMR 904 Galaxy Z Fold6 (512 GB) OMR 799 Galaxy Z Fold6 (256 GB) OMR 749 Galaxy Z Flip6 (512 GB) OMR 499 Galaxy Z Flip6 (256 GB) OMR 499 Galaxy Watch Ultra OMR 256.90 Galaxy Watch7 44mm LTE OMR 149.90 Galaxy Watch7 44mm BT OMR 129.90 Galaxy Watch7 40mm LTE OMR 137.90 Galaxy Watch7 40mm BT OMR 118.90 Galaxy Buds3 OMR 59.90

The new Galaxy lineup promises to accelerate a new era of communication, productivity, and creativity powered by mobile AI and innovative hardware.

